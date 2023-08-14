More Culture:

August 14, 2023

Jason Kelce's upcoming Eagles season to be documented for Prime Video series

The Eagles center and team's emotional leader will be followed week to week. The show premieres Sept. 12

By Michael Tanenbaum
'Kelce' is an upcoming Prime Video docuseries about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, following him for 2023 season. The show premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Amazon's streaming service.

Jason Kelce is the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles, a 12-year veteran and Super Bowl champion who embodies what fans in this city value in a professional athlete. 

In what could be Kelce's final season in the NFL, he will be followed on and off the field by Prime Video camera crews for a new documentary. The series, "Kelce," premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Amazon's streaming service. 

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. He promised the series will give viewers a glimpse "into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league ..."

Kelce, 35, has mulled retirement in recent years. The father of three explained his decision to return this season during a March episode of "New Heights," his podcast with brother and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. 

"Obviously, I'm coming back because I want to win," Kelce said. "Obviously, I'm coming back because Jalen Hurts is there. We have a lot of good people around the building, and I feel really confident in our coaches and teams."

Kelce and the Eagles lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. He also was a player on the team that beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

NFL Films is among the partners working on "Kelce" with Amazon Prime.

In the modern NFL, success comes with opportunities for players to be exposed to wider audiences, many times in the form of docuseries. Earlier this preseason, Hurts revealed he had passed on joining the ensemble for Netflix's "Quarterback" series this coming season.

Prime Video will stream "Thursday Night Football" again this year starting with the Eagles' home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14. 

Michael Tanenbaum
