Fantasy football rankings: A look at the top 75 wide receivers for 2023

August 10, 2023
Fantasy football wide receivers have never been more valuable.
And it makes sense. More and more teams are using running backs by committee while continuing to throw the ball at a breakneck pace.
So what does the landscape look like heading into your 2023 fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.
Our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|2
|J'Marr Chase
|CIN
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|6
|Davante Adams
|LV
|7
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|9
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|11
|Chris Olave
|NO
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|13
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|14
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|16
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|17
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|18
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|19
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|20
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|21
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|22
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|23
|Christian Watson
|DEN
|24
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|25
|Drake London
|ATL
|26
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|27
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|28
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|29
|Treylon Burkes
|TEN
|30
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|31
|Mike Evans
|TB
|32
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|33
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|34
|George Pickens
|PIT
|35
|Johan Dotson
|WAS
|36
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|37
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|38
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|39
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|40
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|41
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|43
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|44
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|45
|Quentin Johnson
|LAC
|46
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|47
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|48
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|49
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|50
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|51
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|52
|Jameson Williams
|NYG
|53
|Jacobi Meyers
|NE
|54
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|55
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|56
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|57
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|58
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|59
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|BAL
|60
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|61
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|62
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|63
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|64
|KJ Osborn
|MIN
|65
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|66
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|67
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|68
|Chase Claypool
|CHI
|69
|Isaiah Hodgins
|NYG
|70
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|71
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|72
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|73
|Marquez Valdez-Scantling
|KC
|74
|DeVante Parker
|NE
|75
|WanDale Robinson
|NYG
