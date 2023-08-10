More Sports:

August 10, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: A look at the top 75 wide receivers for 2023

From Justin Jefferson and J'Marr Chase to A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown, these wideouts can do a ton of damage for your fantasy team this fall.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football wide receivers have never been more valuable.

And it makes sense. More and more teams are using running backs by committee while continuing to throw the ball at a breakneck pace.

So what does the landscape look like heading into your 2023 fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.

Our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:

RankPlayerTeam
 1Justin JeffersonMIN
 2J'Marr ChaseCIN
 3Tyreek HillMIA
 4Cooper Kupp
LAR
 5Stefon DiggsBUF
 6Davante Adams
LV
 7A.J. BrownPHI
 8CeeDee Lamb
DAL
 9Tee HigginsCIN
 10Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
11Chris Olave
NO
12Jaylen WaddleMIA
13Garrett WilsonNYJ
14Amari CooperCLE
15DeVonta SmithPHI
16Deebo SamuelSF
17DK MetcalfSEA
18DJ MooreCHI
19Keenan AllenLAC
20Calvin RidleyJAX
21Terry McLaurin
WAS
22Jerry JeudyDEN
23Christian WatsonDEN
24DeAndre HopkinsTEN
25Drake LondonATL
26Mike WilliamsLAC
27Brandon Aiyuk
SF
28Tyler LockettSEA
29Treylon BurkesTEN
30Chris Godwin
TB
31Mike EvansTB
32Diontae JohnsonPIT
33Christian Kirk
JAX
34George PickensPIT
35Johan DotsonWAS
36Michael PittmanIND
37Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA
38Marquise Brown
ARI
39Jordan AddisonMIN
40Gabriel Davis
BUF
41Brandin CooksDAL
42Courtland Sutton
DEN
43Zay FlowersBAL
44Elijah Moore
CLE
45Quentin JohnsonLAC
46Michael ThomasNO
47Rashod Bateman
BAL
48JuJu Smith-SchusterNE
49Kadarius Toney
KC
50Allen Lazard
NYJ
51Skyy MooreKC
52Jameson Williams
NYG
53Jacobi MeyersNE
54Darnell Mooney
CHI
55Nico CollinsHOU
56Tyler Boyd
CIN
57Adam Thielen
CAR
58Michael Gallup
DAL
59Odell Beckham Jr.BAL
60DJ Chark
CAR
61Zay JonesJAX
62Rondale MooreARI
63Donovan Peoples-JonesCLE
64KJ OsbornMIN
65Romeo DoubsGB
66Alec PierceIND
67Van Jefferson
LAR
68Chase Claypool
CHI
69Isaiah HodginsNYG
70Curtis SamuelWAS
71Hunter Renfrow
LV
72Rashid ShaheedNO
73Marquez Valdez-Scantling
KC
74DeVante ParkerNE
75WanDale RobinsonNYG

