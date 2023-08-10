Fantasy football rankings: A look at the top 75 wide receivers for 2023

Fantasy football wide receivers have never been more valuable.

And it makes sense. More and more teams are using running backs by committee while continuing to throw the ball at a breakneck pace.

So what does the landscape look like heading into your 2023 fantasy draft? Here's a look at our newest rankings, a different resource you can use in contrast to those from ESPN, Yahoo! and other fantasy football news outlets.



Our own top 75 heading into fantasy football season:

Rank Player Team 1 Justin Jefferson MIN 2 J'Marr Chase CIN 3 Tyreek Hill MIA 4 Cooper Kupp

LAR 5 Stefon Diggs BUF 6 Davante Adams

LV 7 A.J. Brown PHI 8 CeeDee Lamb

DAL 9 Tee Higgins CIN 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET 11 Chris Olave

NO 12 Jaylen Waddle MIA

13 Garrett Wilson NYJ 14 Amari Cooper CLE 15 DeVonta Smith PHI 16 Deebo Samuel SF 17 DK Metcalf SEA 18 DJ Moore CHI 19 Keenan Allen LAC 20 Calvin Ridley JAX 21 Terry McLaurin

WAS 22 Jerry Jeudy DEN 23 Christian Watson DEN 24 DeAndre Hopkins TEN 25 Drake London ATL 26 Mike Williams LAC 27 Brandon Aiyuk

SF 28 Tyler Lockett SEA 29 Treylon Burkes TEN 30 Chris Godwin

TB 31 Mike Evans TB 32 Diontae Johnson PIT 33 Christian Kirk

JAX 34 George Pickens PIT 35 Johan Dotson WAS 36 Michael Pittman IND 37 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 38 Marquise Brown

ARI 39 Jordan Addison MIN 40 Gabriel Davis

BUF 41 Brandin Cooks DAL 42 Courtland Sutton

DEN 43 Zay Flowers BAL 44 Elijah Moore

CLE 45 Quentin Johnson LAC 46 Michael Thomas NO 47 Rashod Bateman

BAL 48 JuJu Smith-Schuster NE 49 Kadarius Toney

KC 50 Allen Lazard

NYJ 51 Skyy Moore KC 52 Jameson Williams

NYG 53 Jacobi Meyers NE 54 Darnell Mooney

CHI 55 Nico Collins HOU 56 Tyler Boyd

CIN 57 Adam Thielen

CAR 58 Michael Gallup

DAL 59 Odell Beckham Jr. BAL 60 DJ Chark

CAR 61 Zay Jones JAX 62 Rondale Moore ARI 63 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE 64 KJ Osborn MIN 65 Romeo Doubs GB 66 Alec Pierce IND 67 Van Jefferson

LAR 68 Chase Claypool

CHI 69 Isaiah Hodgins NYG 70 Curtis Samuel WAS 71 Hunter Renfrow

LV 72 Rashid Shaheed NO 73 Marquez Valdez-Scantling

KC 74 DeVante Parker NE 75 WanDale Robinson NYG

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

