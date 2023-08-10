More Sports:

August 10, 2023

Fantasy football rankings: The top 20 tight ends for 2023 (with tiers)

Go for a sure thing at the top of your draft like Travis Kelce or wait further down the board? Here's how the TE landscape in fantasy shakes out...

By Evan Macy
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce scores against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

There aren't very many exciting tight ends on the fantasy football landscape. If you don't snag one of the top five or six guys on the draft board, you're really in "close your eyes and hope" territory.

Do you want a sure thing like Travis Kelce (who should cost you a first-rounder)? Or do you want to spend your draft capital on wide receivers and running backs and figure out tight ends later?

We've broken down the top 20 TEs into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:

Travis Kelce (1) — Travis Kelce

Proven studs (5) — Mark Andrews, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller

Talented but with question marks (4) — Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Evan Engram, David Njoku

Shiny and new (2) — Greg Dulcich,  Chigoziem Okonkwo

Above average with variance (4) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

Take a flier (3) — Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Sam LaPorta

Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2023:

 RankPlayerTeam
1Travis KelceKC
2Mark AndrewsBAL
3George KittleSF
4TJ HockensonMIN
5Dallas GoedertPHI
6Darren Waller
NYG
7Kyle PittsATL
8Pat FreiermuthPIT
Evan Engram 
JAX
10David NjokuCLE
11Greg DulcichDEN 
12Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN
13Dalton SchultzDAL
14Cole Kmet
CHI
15Tyler Higbee
LAR
16Gerald Everett
LAC
17Dalton KinkaidBUF
18Taysom HillNO
19Jawon JohnsonNO
20Sam LaPortaDET


Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

