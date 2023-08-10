Fantasy football rankings: The top 20 tight ends for 2023 (with tiers)

August 10, 2023
There aren't very many exciting tight ends on the fantasy football landscape. If you don't snag one of the top five or six guys on the draft board, you're really in "close your eyes and hope" territory.
Do you want a sure thing like Travis Kelce (who should cost you a first-rounder)? Or do you want to spend your draft capital on wide receivers and running backs and figure out tight ends later?
We've broken down the top 20 TEs into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:
Travis Kelce (1) — Travis Kelce
Proven studs (5) — Mark Andrews, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller
Talented but with question marks (4) — Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Evan Engram, David Njoku
Shiny and new (2) — Greg Dulcich, Chigoziem Okonkwo
Above average with variance (4) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett
Take a flier (3) — Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Sam LaPorta
Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2023:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|TJ Hockenson
|MIN
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|6
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|9
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|10
|David Njoku
|CLE
|11
|Greg Dulcich
|DEN
|12
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|14
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|16
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|17
|Dalton Kinkaid
|BUF
|18
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|19
|Jawon Johnson
|NO
|20
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
