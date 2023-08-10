Fantasy football rankings: The top 20 tight ends for 2023 (with tiers)

There aren't very many exciting tight ends on the fantasy football landscape. If you don't snag one of the top five or six guys on the draft board, you're really in "close your eyes and hope" territory.

Do you want a sure thing like Travis Kelce (who should cost you a first-rounder)? Or do you want to spend your draft capital on wide receivers and running backs and figure out tight ends later?

We've broken down the top 20 TEs into the following tiers, each of which contains players with a likelihood of finishing with a similar number of fantasy points:

Travis Kelce (1) — Travis Kelce

Proven studs (5) — Mark Andrews, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller

Talented but with question marks (4) — Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Evan Engram, David Njoku

Shiny and new (2) — Greg Dulcich, Chigoziem Okonkwo

Above average with variance (4) — Dalton Schultz, Cole Kmet, Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

Take a flier (3) — Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Sam LaPorta

Here's how we're ranking the top 20 tight ends overall heading into 2023:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Mark Andrews BAL 3 George Kittle SF 4 TJ Hockenson MIN 5 Dallas Goedert PHI 6 Darren Waller

NYG 7 Kyle Pitts ATL 8 Pat Freiermuth PIT 9 Evan Engram

JAX 10 David Njoku CLE 11 Greg Dulcich DEN 12 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN 13 Dalton Schultz DAL 14 Cole Kmet

CHI 15 Tyler Higbee

LAR 16 Gerald Everett

LAC 17 Dalton Kinkaid BUF 18 Taysom Hill NO 19 Jawon Johnson NO 20 Sam LaPorta DET





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2023

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K