April 26, 2019

Eagles' Jason Kelce gives FOX29 weather report on dreary Friday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Kelce weather FOX29 Source/FOX 29

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce gives the weather report at FOX 29 on April 26, 2019.

After a beautiful week in the Philadelphia area, rain finally arrived Friday to put a damper on things.

As a trade-off, Eagles All-Pro Center Jason Kelce joined FOX29 to give the weather report.

RELATED: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery hiding autographed jerseys around Philly during NFL draft

The segment began as usual with Sue Serio, but then Kelce wandered on-screen and took over narration duties for what's shaping up to be a nice weekend. Courtesy of Jason Kelce, here's the weather forecast for the coming week.

Kelce and Serio also snapped a good photo in for memories.

The Eagles selected tackle Andre Dillard with their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday night, adding another piece to an offensive line led by Kelce for much of the last decade.

As for Kelce, he'll be returning for at least one more season after the Eagles signed him to a contract extension in March.

