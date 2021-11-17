More Culture:

November 17, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan featured on R&B singer Leon Bridges' new song 'Summer Rain'

The collaboration follows her appearance earlier this month on the Rick Ross' single 'Outlawz'

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia singer Jazmine Sullivan is featured on Leon Bridges' album, 'Gold-Diggers Sound,' which was released Wednesday.

Jazmine Sullivan has had a very busy year with no shortage of reasons to celebrate. 

The release of her fourth studio album, "Heaux Tales," garnered the Philadelphia native album of the year at the 2021 BET Awards. She also has been nominated for favorite R&B/Soul album, song and female artist at the American Music Awards. 

Most recently, Sullivan was featured in "Summer Rain," a collaboration with fellow R&B singer Leon Bridges on his latest album, "Gold-Diggers Sound," which was released Wednesday. This is the second collaboration she has been on this month alone, following the release of Rick Ross' "Outlawz" alongside rapper 21 Savage. 

The singer also recorded a song for Arcane, a Netflix animated adaptation of the popular "League of Legends" video game and got a spot on the soundtrack for the company's "tick, tick... BOOM," which premiered Friday. 

Her newest single, "Tragic," was released at the end of June, and currently has over 6.2 million streams on Spotify. Sullivan is fresh off a performance at the Day N Vegas Music Festival, and is set to perform alongside Johnny Gill and Eric Roberson at the WDAS Holiday Jam at The Met on Dec. 17. Tickets are still available for the show. 

