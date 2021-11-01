More Culture:

November 01, 2021

'Arcane' soundtrack features Jazmine Sullivan collaboration

The R&B singer teamed up with Curtis Harding for the song 'Our Love'

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Soundtracks
Jazmine Sullivan Arcane Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Jazmine Sullivan collaborated with Curtis Harding for 'Our Love,' a song featured on the 'Arcane' soundtrack.

Jazmine Sullivan fans can listen to her collaboration with soul artist Curtis Harding on Saturday, when the first three songs of the "Arcane" soundtrack are released alongside the adapted TV series' premiere. 

Sullivan joined Harding on "Our Love," the second track on the soundtrack. The Philadelphia R&B artist encouraged fans to pre-save the soundtrack on streaming platforms before its release. 

MORE CULTURENew Philadelphia Filmmaker Lab to support emerging artists of color

Last week, Sullivan was nominated for three American Music Awards – favorite female R&B artist, favorite R&B album and favorite R&B song. Her fourth album, "Heaux Tales," won album of the year at the BET Awards in June. 

The rest of the "Arcane" soundtrack will be released in installments, along with the series itself. Three more songs will be released Nov. 13 and the remaining five will be released on Nov. 20. Other featured artists include Imagine Dragons, Bea Miller, Denzel Curry, Sting and Pusha T. 

"Arcane" is based on the "League of Legends" video game. Its owner, RiotX Games, is hosting a variety of online events to celebrate the premiere. Twitch users can co-stream the first episode when it premieres at 10 p.m. Saturday. It also will appear on Netflix. 

The original trailer for "Arcane" was released Sept. 25 on the League of Legend's YouTube channel, and the final trailer was posted by Netflix on Sunday in advance of the premiere events. 


Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Soundtracks Philadelphia Jazmine Sullivan Video Games Gaming TV Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

The Indianapolis media is already calling for the Colts to bench Carson Wentz
Carson-Wentz-Colts_110121_usat

Sponsored

"We have a climate emergency"
Limited - Dr. Baumlin for PA - Fracking

Healthy Eating

The spooky and dangerous side of black licorice
Black Licorice Health Effects

2021 Election

N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy seeking second term, but is history on Republican Jack Ciattarelli's side?
New Jersey governors race

Health News

FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents
Moderna vaccine adolescents

Holiday

Philadelphia Zoo bringing back LumiNature holiday light display
Philly Zoo LumiNature

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved