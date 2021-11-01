'Arcane' soundtrack features Jazmine Sullivan collaboration

Jazmine Sullivan fans can listen to her collaboration with soul artist Curtis Harding on Saturday, when the first three songs of the "Arcane" soundtrack are released alongside the adapted TV series' premiere.

Sullivan joined Harding on "Our Love," the second track on the soundtrack. The Philadelphia R&B artist encouraged fans to pre-save the soundtrack on streaming platforms before its release.

Last week, Sullivan was nominated for three American Music Awards – favorite female R&B artist, favorite R&B album and favorite R&B song. Her fourth album, "Heaux Tales," won album of the year at the BET Awards in June.

The rest of the "Arcane" soundtrack will be released in installments, along with the series itself. Three more songs will be released Nov. 13 and the remaining five will be released on Nov. 20. Other featured artists include Imagine Dragons, Bea Miller, Denzel Curry, Sting and Pusha T.



"Arcane" is based on the "League of Legends" video game. Its owner, RiotX Games, is hosting a variety of online events to celebrate the premiere. Twitch users can co-stream the first episode when it premieres at 10 p.m. Saturday. It also will appear on Netflix.

The original trailer for "Arcane" was released Sept. 25 on the League of Legend's YouTube channel, and the final trailer was posted by Netflix on Sunday in advance of the premiere events.