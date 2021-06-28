More Culture:

June 28, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' wins Album of the Year at 2021 BET Awards

The Philly native dedicated the honor to her mother and Black women during her acceptance speech

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Jazmine Sullivan
BET Awards Jazmine Sullivan Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Jazmine Sullivan's album 'Heaux Tales' was primarily recorded in the musician's home in Philadelphia.

Jazmine Sullivan's fourth record, "Heaux Tales," took home Album of the Year at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday night. 

The singer-songwriter's 14-track EP was nominated for the honor alongside albums released by The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Nas and Chloe X Halle.

Sullivan was joined on stage to accept the award by her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and is now in remission. The musician said that they "would've never expected to be here" and "didn't see any of this happening" given the events of the past two years.

"[My mom] is my prize, this is my gift," Sullivan said. "It means more to me than anything that she's here with me. She's supported me all my life. She's pushed me and led me all my life, so I'm so grateful for her."

The 34-year-old Philly native also dedicated the honor to Black women.

"This award is bigger than me," Sullivan said. "It's for all the women, all the Black women that are amazing and strong that have inspired me all my life. I'm so glad that I was able to tell part of our stories. I hope I did y'all proud."

Sullivan also performed her new single "Tragic," as well as one of the album's hit songs titled "On It" featuring singer Ari Lennox, during Sunday night's awards ceremony.

Sullivan was also nominated this year for Best Female R&B Artist, but lost out to H.E.R.

When it was released in January, "Heaux Tales" debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. It became Sullivan's highest-charting album and the second top-10 album of her career following her debut record "Fearless" in 2008.

"Heaux Tales" also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and No. 2 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. This was Sullivan's first record since "Reality Show" in 2015.

"Heaux Tales" includes hit singles like "Lost One," "Pick Up Your Feelings" and "Girl Like Me" featuring H.E.R. The critically-acclaimed album was primarily recorded in Sullivan's home in Philadelphia.

A graduate of the city's High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, Sullivan sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LV in February alongside country music star Eric Church. She also was featured earlier this year on NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

The 2021 BET Awards ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson. The event celebrated achievements in music, movies, television and sports from over the past year.

Megan Thee Stallion led the way with four awards, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist. The complete list of award-winners can be found on BET's website

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Jazmine Sullivan Philadelphia R&B Musicians Singers Songs Awards BET Records Albums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062421JeffreyLurie

Sponsored

Breaking down barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Pride Month June 2021 Holding Heart

Senior Health

Calming computer jitters: Help for seniors who aren't tech-savvy
Senior Computer Help

Weather

Heat advisory issued in anticipation of hot, humid weather across Philly region this week
Philly forecast heat advisory

Music

Jazmine Sullivan's 'Heaux Tales' wins Album of the Year at 2021 BET Awards
BET Awards Jazmine Sullivan

Food & Drink

Safran Turney Hospitality to open The Lawn at Loveluck, a pop-up at LOVE Park
Lawn at Loveluck

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved