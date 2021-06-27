Popular BYOB restaurant Cadence to close in August

Cadence, the popular BYOB eatery in South Kensington, will be no more by later this summer.

The restaurant will permanently close its doors at 161 West Girard Avenue in mid-August due in large part to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners said on Instagram this week.

"We initially opened Cadence as a BYOB because of financial barriers, and we hoped to use it as a springboard to other projects," the restaurant's owners said. "Unfortunately, the pandemic and other forces put a halt to those ambitions, and we’ve found that a stand-alone BYOB model, even outside of this past year, poses challenges for us as husband/wife operators to find the necessary balance for achieving personal goals separate from our professional lives."

Cadence's owners also said that their inability to connect with their families across the country during the public health crisis forced them to reassess their business.

"It goes without saying, this past year+ has been challenging for everyone," the eatery's owners said. "Though not unique to us, our inability to connect with our families halfway across the country — especially in moments when they could have used our support — made us scrutinize our priorities."

The restaurant's owners said that they will now be leaving Philly to "move closer to our families while we still have the energy to make a major professional transition, with the goal of focusing as much on our personal lives as our careers."

"We couldn’t have asked for a more immersive restaurant experience in Philly this past decade, and we’re grateful for that," Cadence's owners said. "It’s been heartening to see so many regulars and new guests walk through our door during these precarious times, and we appreciate everyone’s support."

Chefs Michael Fry, Samantha Kincaid and Jon Nodler opened Cadence in March 2018. Kincaid and Nodler arrived in Philly in 2012 and have been part of other restaurants like Will BYOB, R2L, High Street on Market, Fork and a.kitchen.

Cadence has served new-American cuisine, with a focus on seasonal ingredients from the region. It has offered both à la carte options and a four-course fixed price menu, as well as a nonalcoholic drink selection.

The eatery has also become known for its Tex-Mex BBQ food series on Sundays, when they sell items like BBQ platters and tacos.

Cadence was named Best New Restaurant by Food & Wine Magazine in 2019 and included among Bon Appétit's annual list of "Best New Restaurants" in 2018.

Cadence was also one of the first restaurants to add a surcharge to help pay towards a healthcare stipend for its seven full-time employees, according to the Inquirer.

But like many other restaurants, Cadence was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant was all but forced to offer takeout-only service during the public health crisis.

The eatery, however, did receive significant financial help along the way to help stay afloat.

As part of an effort called "Feeding The Frontlines" last year that was put together by the Sixers and Giant to help health care workers at local hospitals with 2,500 meals during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant's staff received financial support.

Cadence was also one of about 60 Philly restaurants to receive a $5,000 grant last December from DoorDash to help keep business afloat amid the cold-weather months.