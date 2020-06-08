More Sports:

June 08, 2020

Sixers, GIANT team up to feed healthcare workers while also supporting local minority-owned restaurants

'Feeding The Frontlines' will provide hospital workers with 2,500 meals from local eateries that have been struggling during the pandemic

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Off-Their-Plate_060820 OffTheirPlate.org/Courtesy

Healthcare workers after a delivery of meals from Off Their Plate.

On Monday, the Sixers announced that they had partnered with The GIANT Company and Off Their Plate to launch a new initiative called "Feeding the Frontlines," which will provide 2,500 meals to healthcare workers at Philadelphia and Camden hospitals who have been battling — and continue to battle — the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The best part? The meals will be purchased from local minority-owned restaurants, many of which have been struggling to maintain business while being forced to close their dining rooms during the stay-at-home order.

The meals will be provided to Temple University Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Health Care in Camden and other local healthcare providers, like Einstein, Penn Medicine and the Philadelphia VA. 

“We are grateful to The GIANT Company for joining us in our mission to support both our healthcare heroes who tirelessly serve the community day and night, as well as the local restaurants which continue to prepare and provide meals in the most challenging of times,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Marketing Officer Katie O’Reilly. “We hope our efforts will continue to fuel the heroism in our city and inspire others to support those who need it most.”

That's where Off Their Plate comes in, as their Philadelphia chapter works primarily with female and minority-owned restaurants in some of the hardest hit sections of the city. 

So far, Off Their Plate has already donated over $111,000 to Philly restaurants, with half that money going directly to the restaurant workers. Those establishments taking part in "Feeding the Frontlines" include Baology, Cafe Ynez, Sate Kampar, El Merkury, Walnut Street Café, Hardena, Cadence, Los Cuatro Soles, Rex 1516 and Mexico Lindo Y Que Rico. In purchasing the meals from these restaurants, the Sixers and GIANT will be providing economic relief for the staff as well as covering the cost of the food. 

“As the pandemic continues to impact small businesses, especially restaurants, The GIANT Company remains committed to doing its part to support our local communities and economies,” said Matt Simon, Vice President, Marketing and Growth Initiatives, THE GIANT Company. “We know that for these businesses and their employees, every meal served makes a difference. By partnering with the 76ers, we are proud to support local restaurants in their time of need and provide delicious meals to our healthcare heroes as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing commitment to the health of our community.”

Meal delivery to the frontline healthcare workers will take place starting Monday and continue through mid-week. 

