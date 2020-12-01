Struggling Philly restaurants receive grants from food delivery giant DoorDash

Earlier this week, a new batch of Philadelphia restaurants announced their closure ahead of the holiday season. The owners of affected businesses said that with the challenges of dining capacity restrictions and outfitting their businesses to accommodate colder temperatures, staying open wouldn't make financial sense.

Luckily, some of the city's restaurants will be able to hang on thanks to funding from one company that has thrived during the pandemic: DoorDash.

The food delivery giant recently donated $300,000 to around 60 local restaurants to help the businesses tackle "Winterization," the process of getting temporary outdoor dining structures and restaurant staff ready for the season.

Philly businesses received around $5,000 in funding coming from a $2 million funding program helping select cities nationwide, titled "Main Street Strong."

DoorDash also partnered with the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, a Harrisburg-based group. Restaurants had to apply for assistance by the Oct. 16 deadline.

To qualify, restaurants needed to have three or fewer Philly-area locations, less than 50 employees, and a 2019 revenue of less than $3 million per location.

Fellow delivery company Grubhub launched a similar program, the Restaurant Strong Fund, in November, which aimed to help restaurants prepare for the impending cold weather. The company distributed $10,000 grants to select Philadelphia restaurants as part of their own $2 million program.

Charity may have been easier for DoorDash this year, since their revenue increased approximately 227% - to $1.92 billion - during the first nine months of 2020. The surging growth prompted DoorDash to apply for an initial public offering in November.



Because indoor dining is prohibited until Jan. 1, dining outdoors in the winter under social distancing measures provides new challenges and rules, which are outlined here.

"Main Street Strong" grant recipients will be able to use funding to overcome those challenges, such as providing heating and building outdoor dining structures or buying additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their staff.

View the full list of restaurants below:

2637 Brew

2nd Story Brewing

a.kitchen + bar

Aksum Mediterranean Cafe

Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House

Apricot Stone

Audrey Claire

Bad Brother

Baology

Bar Hygge

Black & Brew

Bok Bar and Irwin's

Booker's Restaurant and Bar

Cadence Restaurant

Cantina Feliz

Capriccio Cafe and Bar at Cret Park

Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen

Charlie's Country Ribs

Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.

Crunchik'n

Cry Baby Pasta

Dahlak

Doppelgang

El Merkury

Flowing Rivers Soul of Philly

Fond

Foodery at Rittenhouse

Gelat-Oh

Indeblue Restaurant & Bar

Jose Pistola’s

Lee's Deli

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

Lolita Restaurant

Love City Brewing

Lucha Cartel

Lulu Cafe

Mercato

Middle Child

Neighborhood Ramen

New Deck Tavern

New Hong Kong Bakery

New Olympia House

Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

Queen & Rook Game Cafe

Renata's Kitchen

Rex 1516

River Twice

Sassafras

SouthGate

South Philadelphia Taproom

South Street Diner

Supreme Oasis Bakery and Deli

Tattooed Mom

The Flavor Spot

The Good Karma Cafe

The Old Dock Street Brewery

Triangle Tavern

Triple Bottom Brewing

Win Win Coffee Bar