Struggling Philly restaurants receive grants from food delivery giant DoorDash

December 01, 2020
Earlier this week, a new batch of Philadelphia restaurants announced their closure ahead of the holiday season. The owners of affected businesses said that with the challenges of dining capacity restrictions and outfitting their businesses to accommodate colder temperatures, staying open wouldn't make financial sense.
Luckily, some of the city's restaurants will be able to hang on thanks to funding from one company that has thrived during the pandemic: DoorDash.
The food delivery giant recently donated $300,000 to around 60 local restaurants to help the businesses tackle "Winterization," the process of getting temporary outdoor dining structures and restaurant staff ready for the season.
Philly businesses received around $5,000 in funding coming from a $2 million funding program helping select cities nationwide, titled "Main Street Strong."
DoorDash also partnered with the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, a Harrisburg-based group. Restaurants had to apply for assistance by the Oct. 16 deadline.
To qualify, restaurants needed to have three or fewer Philly-area locations, less than 50 employees, and a 2019 revenue of less than $3 million per location.
Fellow delivery company Grubhub launched a similar program, the Restaurant Strong Fund, in November, which aimed to help restaurants prepare for the impending cold weather. The company distributed $10,000 grants to select Philadelphia restaurants as part of their own $2 million program.
Charity may have been easier for DoorDash this year, since their revenue increased approximately 227% - to $1.92 billion - during the first nine months of 2020. The surging growth prompted DoorDash to apply for an initial public offering in November.
Because indoor dining is prohibited until Jan. 1, dining outdoors in the winter under social distancing measures provides new challenges and rules, which are outlined here.
"Main Street Strong" grant recipients will be able to use funding to overcome those challenges, such as providing heating and building outdoor dining structures or buying additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their staff.
View the full list of restaurants below:
2637 Brew
2nd Story Brewing
a.kitchen + bar
Aksum Mediterranean Cafe
Anthony's Italian Coffee & Chocolate House
Apricot Stone
Audrey Claire
Bad Brother
Baology
Bar Hygge
Black & Brew
Bok Bar and Irwin's
Booker's Restaurant and Bar
Cadence Restaurant
Cantina Feliz
Capriccio Cafe and Bar at Cret Park
Cedar Point Bar & Kitchen
Charlie's Country Ribs
Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.
Crunchik'n
Cry Baby Pasta
Dahlak
Doppelgang
El Merkury
Flowing Rivers Soul of Philly
Fond
Foodery at Rittenhouse
Gelat-Oh
Indeblue Restaurant & Bar
Jose Pistola’s
Lee's Deli
Lloyd Whiskey Bar
Lolita Restaurant
Love City Brewing
Lucha Cartel
Lulu Cafe
Mercato
Middle Child
Neighborhood Ramen
New Deck Tavern
New Hong Kong Bakery
New Olympia House
Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe
Puyero Venezuelan Flavor
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
Renata's Kitchen
Rex 1516
River Twice
Sassafras
SouthGate
South Philadelphia Taproom
South Street Diner
Supreme Oasis Bakery and Deli
Tattooed Mom
The Flavor Spot
The Good Karma Cafe
The Old Dock Street Brewery
Triangle Tavern
Triple Bottom Brewing
Win Win Coffee Bar
