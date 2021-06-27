Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' highlights new titles coming to Hulu in July

June 27, 2021
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's film directing debut, "Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," is among the library of new films and shows that will become available on Hulu starting next month.
The musical documentary tells the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an event sometimes referred to as "Black Woodstock." It took place during the same "Summer of Love" as the more well-known three-day event in upstate New York.
From late June through August of 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival was graced by over 30 performances from music legends like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and The Pips and more.
About 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, but its place in history has been obscured by a lack of exposure in subsequent decades.
One of the event's producers, Hal Tulchin, filmed over 40 hours of footage from the summer series. Most of it never saw the light of day due to a lack of interest in the festival and sat in boxes inside Tulchin's basement for 50 years – until Questlove was tapped to direct the documentary examining the history surrounding the event. The Roots drummer dedicated the film to Tulchin, who died in 2017.
The Philly native said that he chose footage for the film by constantly watching a 24-hour loop of performances wherever he went in his house or studio. The film's first draft consisted of over three hours of footage and had to be cut down to two hours.
Initially, Questlove wanted to call the film "Black Woodstock," a nod to the fact that the festival preceded and later overlapped with the world-famous Woodstock festival in New York in 1969. The title was ultimately changed because the musician thought it would be a disservice to compare the two, though the documentary points to the forgotten relevance of the Harlem event.
Before the musical documentary is set to be released to the general public this summer, "Summer of Soul" officially debuted earlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury prize and the Audience prize in the nonfiction category.
The film was also shown during the Philadelphia Film Society's SpringFest this month at the PFS Bourse in Old City.
"Summer of Soul" will premiere on Hulu and in select movie theaters July 2.
Among the other notable titles arriving to Hulu next month are a six-part series called "McCartney 3,2,1" that delves into Paul McCartney's musical career and the second season of the critically-acclaimed comedy-drama series "This Way Up."
Films such as "The Dark Knight," "Batman Begins" and "Friends With Benefits" are scheduled to depart the streaming service at the end of the month.
The Mighty Ones (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 7)
127 Hours
28 Days Later
28 Weeks Later
68 Kill
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene
A Ciambra
The Adventures of Hercules
Almost Human
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed
American Gun
An Acceptable Loss
Australia
Bad Teacher
Band Aid
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
Beetlejuice
The Best Man
Better Living Through Chemistry
Big Fish
Bitter Harvest
Blue Sky
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakdown
Bruno
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Carnage Park
Caveman
Chaplin
Chuck
The Chumscrubber
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Cliffhanger
The Condemned
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
The Conversation
Coyote Ugly
The Cured
Dangerous Minds
Dealin' With Idiots
Dealt
Dear White People
Donnybrook
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
Eliminators
Enemy at the Gates
The Face of Love
Factotum
Fargo
The Feels
Fired Up!
Foxfire
Frank Serpico
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
Free To Run
From Paris with Love
Galaxy Quest
The Gift
Gimme the Loot
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gorp
Graduation
Grandma
Hellions
Hideaway
House of the Dead
House of the Dead 2
The House That Jack Built
Housesitter
I Daniel Blake
I Do...Until I Don't
I Remember You
Ice Age
In The Cut
Indignation
Intermission
Intolerable Cruelty
Johnny English
Knowing
The Ladies Man
Last Days Here
Let's be Evil
Manic
The Mask
Maximum Risk
Mercury Rising
Morning Glory
Mystic Pizza
The Natural
Ode to Joy
Open Range
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Passage to Mars
Personal Shopper
The Polar Express
Rabid Dogs
Rebel in the Rye
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie
Revolutionary Road
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Rookie of the Year
Seabiscuit
Shelley
Sightseers
Sleeping With The Enemy
Sleepwalkers
Soldier Boyz
Something's Gotta Give
Somewhere
Sorority Row
Space Jam
Stand by Me
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek: First Contact
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
The Stepfather
Stonewall
Stray
Sunshine
Super Troopers
Sweet Virginia
Taffin
Take Every Wave
Take Shelter
Taken
The Terminator
They Came Together
Thunderheart
Timeline
Tooth Fairy
Twisted
Underworld
Underworld Awakening
Underworld Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Universal Soldier
The Unknown Girl
Whip It
White Nights
William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet
Wolves
Summer of Soul
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Flower of Evil (Season 1)
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine (Season 1)
More Than Friends (Season 1)
Dreamcatcher
Leave No Trace
My Wife and Kids (Complete series)
Murdoch Mysteries (Season 13)
Papillon
This Way Up (Season 2)
Grown-ish (Season 4 premiere)
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
In a World…
Moffie
47 Meters Down
Love Island UK (Season 7 premiere)
Cleopatra in Space (Season 1)
My All-American
American Horror Stories (Series premiere)
20,000 Days on Earth
A Field In England
The Act of Killing
Amira & Sam
Borgman
Bullhead
Cheap Trills
The Complex: Lockdown
The Congress
The Connection
Enforcement
Exit Plan
The Final Member
The FP
I Declare War
The Keeping Room
Men & Chicken
Mood Indigo
Pieta
R100
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Wrong
McCartney 3,2,1
Horimiya (Season 1)
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers
The Artist
The Resort
Warrior
Desierto
The Last Full Measure
Bolt
All The Wild Horses
B.B. King: On The Road
The Beatles: Made on Merseyside
Bees Make Honey
Closing Gambit
Gloves Off
I, Dolours
In Extremis
Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death
The Last Animals
Lost in Vagueness
Painkillers
For A Good Time, Call…
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
Like Someone in Love
Mad Detective
