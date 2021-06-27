Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' highlights new titles coming to Hulu in July

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's film directing debut, "Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," is among the library of new films and shows that will become available on Hulu starting next month.

The musical documentary tells the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, an event sometimes referred to as "Black Woodstock." It took place during the same "Summer of Love" as the more well-known three-day event in upstate New York.

From late June through August of 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival was graced by over 30 performances from music legends like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and The Pips and more.

About 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, but its place in history has been obscured by a lack of exposure in subsequent decades.

One of the event's producers, Hal Tulchin, filmed over 40 hours of footage from the summer series. Most of it never saw the light of day due to a lack of interest in the festival and sat in boxes inside Tulchin's basement for 50 years – until Questlove was tapped to direct the documentary examining the history surrounding the event. The Roots drummer dedicated the film to Tulchin, who died in 2017.

The Philly native said that he chose footage for the film by constantly watching a 24-hour loop of performances wherever he went in his house or studio. The film's first draft consisted of over three hours of footage and had to be cut down to two hours.

Initially, Questlove wanted to call the film "Black Woodstock," a nod to the fact that the festival preceded and later overlapped with the world-famous Woodstock festival in New York in 1969. The title was ultimately changed because the musician thought it would be a disservice to compare the two, though the documentary points to the forgotten relevance of the Harlem event.

Before the musical documentary is set to be released to the general public this summer, "Summer of Soul" officially debuted earlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury prize and the Audience prize in the nonfiction category.

The film was also shown during the Philadelphia Film Society's SpringFest this month at the PFS Bourse in Old City.

"Summer of Soul" will premiere on Hulu and in select movie theaters July 2.

Among the other notable titles arriving to Hulu next month are a six-part series called "McCartney 3,2,1" that delves into Paul McCartney's musical career and the second season of the critically-acclaimed comedy-drama series "This Way Up."

Films such as "The Dark Knight," "Batman Begins" and "Friends With Benefits" are scheduled to depart the streaming service at the end of the month.

Coming to Hulu in July:

