Taylor Swift, Jazmine Sullivan nominated for 2021 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift will be looking to further cement her record-number of American Music Award wins next month, after the singer-songwriter received three nominations Thursday for the 2021 awards show.

Among Swift's nominations is artist of the year, a category which she has won three consecutive times. The Berks County native has received the honor a record six times since 2009.

Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd also are nominated for the awards show's biggest category.

The 31-year-old Swift also got nods for favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for her record "Evermore." The musician released the album, the ninth in her career, last December. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart.

Swift, who broke Michael Jackson's record for most AMA wins in 2019, added three more trophies to her collection last year, giving the artist a total of 32.

Philly's Jazmine Sullivan received three AMA nominations for this year's awards, including for favorite female R&B artist, along with Doja Cat, H.E.R, SZA and Jhené Aiko.

Sullivan's fourth record, "Heaux Tales," was nominated for favorite R&B album and her track, "Pick Up Your Feelings," is one of the finalists for favorite R&B song. The record won album of the year at the 2021 BET Awards in June.

When the 14-track EP was released in January, it debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. The album, which was primarily recorded in Sullivan's home in Philadelphia, became her highest-charting and the second top-10 album of the musician's career following her debut record "Fearless" in 2008.

A graduate of The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Sullivan sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LV in February with country singer Eric Church.

Pop star and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations this year with seven. Nominees were determined based upon a number of metrics, including streaming, album and song sales, and radio airplay during the past year.

The winners will be decided through fan voting being conducted on TikTok and Billboard's website. Voting is now open, and fans can vote once per category everyday.

The 2021 American Music Awards air at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21, on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Below is a list of all this year's nominees.

Artist Of The Year

• Ariana Grande

• BTS

• Drake

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Taylor Swift

• The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

• 24kGoldn

• Giveon

• Masked Wolf

• Olivia Rodrigo

• The Kid Laroi

Collaboration Of The Year

• 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: "Mood"

• Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez: "Dákiti"

• Chris Brown and Young Thug: "Go Crazy"

• Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

• Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

• Erica Banks: "Buss It"

• Måneskin: "Beggin'"

• Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"

• Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

• Popp Hunna: "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"

• Cardi B: "Up"

• Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

• Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

• The Weeknd: "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

• Drake

• Ed Sheeran

• Justin Bieber

• Lil Nas X

• The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

• Ariana Grande

• Doja Cat

• Dua Lipa

• Olivia Rodrigo

• Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

• AJR

• BTS

• Glass Animals

• Maroon 5

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

• Ariana Grande: "Positions"

• Dua Lipa: "Future Nostalgia"

• Olivia Rodrigo: "Sour"

• Taylor Swift: "Evermore"

• The Kid Laroi: "F*ck Love"

Favorite Pop Song

• BTS: "Butter"

• Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

• Dua Lipa: "Levitating"

• Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

• The Weeknd and Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

• Chris Stapleton

• Jason Aldean

• Luke Bryan

• Luke Combs

• Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

• Carrie Underwood

• Gabby Barrett

• Kacey Musgraves

• Maren Morris

• Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Lady A

• Old Dominion

• Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

• Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"

• Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"

• Lee Brice: "Hey World"

• Luke Bryan: "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

• Morgan Wallen: "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Favorite Country Song

• Chris Stapleton: "Starting Over"

• Chris Young & Kane Brown: "Famous Friends"

• Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"

• Luke Combs: "Forever After All"

• Walker Hayes: "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

• Drake

• Lil Baby

• Moneybagg Yo

• Polo G

• Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

• Cardi B

• Coi Leray

• Erica Banks

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

• Drake: "Certified Lover Boy"

• Juice Wrld: "Legends Never Die"

• Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"

• Pop Smoke: "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

• Rod Wave: "SoulFly"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

• Cardi B: "Up"

• Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav: "Lemonade"

• Lil Tjay ft. 6lack: "Calling My Phone"

• Polo G: "Rapstar"

• Pop Smoke: "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

• Chris Brown

• Giveon

• Tank

• The Weeknd

• Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

• Doja Cat

• H.E.R.

• Jazmine Sullivan

• Jhené Aiko

• SZA

Favorite R&B Album

• Doja Cat: "Planet Her"

• Giveon: "When It's All Said And Done… Take Time"

• H.E.R.: "Back of My Mind"

• Jazmine Sullivan: "Heaux Tales"

• Queen Naija: "Missunderstood"

Favorite R&B Song

• Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"

• Chris Brown and Young Thug: "Go Crazy"

• Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"

• H.E.R.: "Damage"

• Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

• Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

• Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

• Bad Bunny: "El Último Tour Del Mundo"

• Kali Uchis: "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"

• Karol G: "KG0516"

• Maluma: "Papi Juancho"

• Rauw Alejandro: "Afrodisíaco"

Favorite Latin Song

• Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez: "Dákiti"

• Bad Bunny and Rosalía: "La Noche De Anoche"

• Farruko: "Pepas"

• Kali Uchis: "Telepatía"

• Maluma and The Weeknd: "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

• AJR

• All Time Low

• Foo Fighters

• Glass Animals

• Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

• Cain

• Carrie Underwood

• Elevation Worship

• Lauren Daigle

• Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

• Kanye West

• Kirk Franklin

• Koryn Hawthorne

• Maverick City Music

• Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

• David Guetta

• Illenium

• Marshmello

• Regard

• Tiësto

