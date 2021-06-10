More Culture:

June 10, 2021

New music milestone places Taylor Swift in company of The Beatles, Elvis Presley

The singer has spent the third-most weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift PA Images/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift has spent 53 weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart — the third most of all time. Only The Beatles and Elvis Presley have spent more time atop the chart.

Taylor Swift reached another milestone this week after her album "Evermore" soared back to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. 

The Berks County native has now spent 53 weeks in the No. 1 spot throughout her career, the third-most of any artist. She trails only Elvis Presley, who spent 67 weeks atop the chart, and The Beatles, who lead the pack with 132 weeks.

Swift's latest album, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," a re-rerecorded version of her 2008 album "Fearless," was released in April. But "Evermore" shot back to the top of the chart as fans rushed to buy special versions on vinyl, CD, and in digital formats, Forbes reported. The album, released in December, moved up 73 spots to No. 1. 

Swift had been tied for third place with country singer Garth Brooks, but the latest bump sealed the deal.

On Wednesday, Swift received the Best Family Feature award at the Country Music Awards for her song "Best Day (Taylor's Version)."

The song's music video featured home video footage of Taylor and her mom, Andrea Swift, and the song depicts their special bond. Swift tweeted "I LOVE YOU MOM," after the news was announced.

The song, originally released in 2008, was included on Swift's "Fearless (Taylor's Version" album. 

Swift was also awarded the 2021 National Music Publishers' Association's Songwriter Icon Award, according to Billboard.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Berks County Musicians Billboard Pop Music Music Awards Country Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Festivals

Battleship New Jersey is hosting a beer festival
Battleship New Jersey beer fest

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved