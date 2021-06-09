More Culture:

June 09, 2021

Watch Tierra Whack's new music video celebrating the Sixers

The North Philly native is definitely pumped about the top-seeded 76ers' playoff run

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Tierra Whack
Tierra Whack Sixers music video Philadelphia 76ers/YouTube

Tierra Whack has collaborated with the Sixers to create a catchy new track titled '76' that celebrates the team as it competes in the NBA Playoffs.

Tierra Whack is back with a new music video, and this time she's paying tribute to her hometown professional basketball team.

The North Philly rapper has collaborated with the Sixers to create a catchy new track titled "76" that celebrates the team as it competes in the NBA Playoffs.

Whack shouts out a number of Sixers throughout the song's lyrics. Among those who get some love are Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Danny Green. Whack also tosses out a "Trust The Process" reference during the song, too.

But maybe her most timely lyric was "Shake Milton makes millions" after the Sixers guard poured in 14 points off the bench in the second half of Tuesday night's Game 2 win over Atlanta.

Whack performs throughout the music video alongside break dancers and a drum line. She also can be seen wearing a Mike Scott jersey and watching highlights from this season during various points of the music video.

The singer-songwriter also repeats a number of lines throughout the anthem, including "ain't nothing but a rebound" and "76," as well as "and the crowd goes nuts."

While the song might not be as iconic as "Here Come the Sixers," which famously plays after home wins at the Wells Fargo Center, Whack's newest track is still really good. Watch the music video below:

The 25-year-old Philly native is known for her eye-catching music videos and whimsical taste, both in her music and in her clothing style.

Whack was in attendance courtside for Game 2 on Tuesday night as the Sixers rolled past the Hawks 118-102 to even up their Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

The top-seeded Sixers are seeking their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, the same year in which the team last appeared in the NBA Finals. The 76ers have not won an NBA championship since 1983.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Tierra Whack Philadelphia Music Videos Musicians Sixers Singers Songs NBA Basketball 76ers Artists Rappers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved