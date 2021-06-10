More Culture:

'Rocky IV' director's cut to hit theaters in November, Sylvester Stallone says

The actor and screenwriter also released a new poster for the forthcoming film

By Pat Ralph
Last month, Sylvester Stallone teased that the re-edited Rocky IV would be 'coming pretty soon' and that it would premiere in the Italian Stallion's home city of Philadelphia.

Mark your calendars, "Rocky" fans. We officially have a premiere date for the "Rocky IV" director's cut that has long been teased by Sylvester Stallone.

"Rocky vs. Drago — The Ultimate Director's Cut" will debut in theaters on November 11, the actor and screenwriter revealed on his Instagram account. 

"So proud of all the technicians that did a great job in bringing this film & battle back to life in an amazing way," Stallone said.

Accompanying Stallone's announcement was a new poster for the film. The poster features Ivan Drago punching Rocky Balboa, with "Rocky IV Director's Cut" written across the middle and "Rocky vs. Drago" written along the bottom. The poster also includes two stars, one with the American flag in the bottom left corner and another with the Soviet Union flag in the bottom right corner.

Now "Rocky" fans eagerly wait for a trailer to be released in the coming months. 

Last month, Stallone teased that the re-edited film would be "coming pretty soon" and that it would premiere in the Italian Stallion's home city of Philadelphia. He also unveiled the first poster for the forthcoming film.

Stallone announced last August that he would be releasing a new version of "Rocky IV" in honor of the film's 35th anniversary, which was this past November. He said at the time that the storyline of Paulie Pennino and his robot maid, which Rocky and his family got Paulie for his birthday in the film, will be cut from the re-edited version.

But since unveiling the news about the forthcoming film, Stallone has occasionally posted updates to his Instagram about the re-editing process, taking fans behind the scenes of what he's working on.

Last September, he shared that he was adding footage from Apollo Creed's fatal fight against Drago. After putting the finishing touches on the film in February, Stallone said last month that the project was done and ready to go.

Stallone said in April that he will be releasing a full length, behind-the-scenes documentary called "Keep Punching: The Present Meets the Past" that will take fans inside the re-editing process.

"Rocky IV," the fourth film in the critically-acclaimed "Rocky" franchise, tells the story of Balboa knocking out the Soviet boxer Drago in an epic fight in Moscow after the latter kills Creed. "Rocky IV" is the most financially-successful movie in the "Rocky" film franchise, having brought in $300 million at the box office in 1985.

Along with reprising his role as the southpaw from Philadelphia for a fourth time, Stallone both wrote and directed "Rocky IV." Stallone wrote all six "Rocky" films and also directed "Rocky II," "Rocky III" and "Rocky Balboa."

"Rocky IV," along with the other five "Rocky" films, is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

