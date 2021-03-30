More Culture:

March 30, 2021

Sylvester Stallone ponders a 'Rocky' prequel TV series

The 74-year-old star posted two pages of handwritten ideas for the project to his Instagram

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Rocky
Sylvester Stallone Rocky Prequel Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Sylvester Stallone posted two pages of handwritten notes to his Instagram that outlined a 10-episode television series about Rocky Balboa's origin story.

A 'Rocky' prequel television series could soon be in the works. 

Sylvester Stallone posted two pages of handwritten ideas for a "time-machine" TV project that tells Rocky Balboa's origin story to Instagram Monday. 

"This may be the strangest posting yet," Stallone wrote. "I started out this morning by writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel for streaming. Ideally 10 episodes to really get to the heart of the characters in there [sic] younger years."

Stallone said the series would follow 17-year-old Rocky and be set in the 1960s, which he called "the most transformative generation in modern history."

The show would draw off of pivotal events from the time period, including the Cold War, civil rights movement and moon landing.

"Needless to say the 60s was a dynamic time," Stallone's handwritten notes read. "Yet among all this Social Seismic Activity, we drop in on the rather plain life of 17-year-old Robert 'Rocky' Balboa. When we first met Rocky in 1976, he was a very lost soul … We now see this young man struggling like all young people trying to find their place."

So far, this idea just lives in Stallone's notebook, but the actor says he's hopeful the project can actually happen someday.

"Hope it happens," he wrote in the post. "Keep punching my friends."

Stallone recently narrated a Rocky documentary, "40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic," that was released last year and released an extended cut of "Rocky IV" for its 35th anniversary.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Rocky Philadelphia Rocky Balboa Sylvester Stallone Instagram

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A top three wide receiver should be available to the Eagles at pick 12
013021DevontaSmith

Prevention

FEMA to open second COVID-19 vaccine site in Philadelphia
FEMA North Philadelphia

Investigations

Manhunt underway for road rage shooter who killed Pennsylvania mom in North Carolina
Julie Eberly Pennsylvania

Sponsored

John McMullen: Here's what the Eagles really got with their trade back to No. 12
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Music

Delaware's Firefly Music Festival appears ready for a 2021 return
firefly music festival 2021

Food & Drink

Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert
Easter dining 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved