May 27, 2020

'Rocky' documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone set for June release

Watch the trailer for '40 Years Of Rocky: The Birth Of A Classic'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sylvester Stallone will narrate '40 Years Of Rocky: The Birth Of A Classic,' a new documentary on the sports drama set to be released on June 9.

Here's something new for movie fans to look forward to in June. A "Rocky" documentary narrated by Sylvester Stallone is coming.

The behind-the-scenes film, called "40 Years Of Rocky: The Birth Of A Classic," will dive into Stallone's experiences working on the original "Rocky."

RELATED: Netflix's 'Queer Eye' announces date for Season 5 filmed in Philly

The documentary is written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson. It will "give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience," he shared in a statement.

"Rocky" was released in 1976 and became a box office sensation. It won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and spawned seven sequels.

"40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic" will be released digitally on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon on June 9. You can watch the trailer below.


