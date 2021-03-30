Sports anchor Kristen Rodgers leaving FOX 29 after four years

Sports anchor and reporter Kristen Rodgers is departing FOX 29 after four years in Philadelphia "for a new chapter" that will take her back home to the west coast.

"Philly, I can't thank you enough for taking this Californian and welcoming her into the fold of this great city," Rodgers wrote in a message shared to social media Monday.

"From the Eagles Super Bowl to Villanova winning another National Championship, the signing of Bryce Harper and watching The Process unfold with the Sixers, it's been a dream to cover it all," Rodgers continued. "I feel so blessed and thankful for all the viewers who welcomed me into their homes every night and am forever grateful for your support."

Rodgers' last day on air for FOX 29 will be April 8.

"The pandemic has changed a lot in our industry and I am so excited for this new chapter where my voice will be heard in the 'what's next' of sports, media and news," Rodgers wrote. "I can't say exactly what it is just yet, so stay tuned."

Born and raised in San Francisco, Rodgers said she will unveil her new opportunity in the coming weeks. She also cited a desire "to be closer to family" for her reasoning to head back to the west coast.

"Philly, this isn't a goodbye, rather a see you soon," Rodgers wrote. "You will forever be a part of me and I promise I'll still be tweeting about Philly sports from the west coast. Thank you."

Rodgers joined FOX 29's sports team as an anchor and reporter in October 2017, according to her LinkedIn.

Before coming to Philly, Rodgers was a sports anchor and reporter for three years at KZEI-TV in Eugene, Oregon, where she covered the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Rodgers is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she majored in broadcast and digital journalism. She served as the sports director for the school's TV station too.

During college, Rodgers was a sports reporter covering USC Football for Scout.com. She also interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports during the 2012 Olympics Games in London.