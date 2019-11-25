More Culture:

November 25, 2019

Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson's American Music Awards record

The Berks County native now has 29 AMA wins after receiving six 2019 AMAs

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Music American Music Awards
Taylor Swift AMAs Michael Jackson American Music Awards/YouTube

Taylor Swift has surpassed Michael Jackson's all-time AMA record after the singer took home six awards at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift now holds the record for most American Music Awards surpassing Michael Jackson's total on Sunday night. 

The Berks County native accepted won six 2019 American Music Awards honors, increasing her career total to 29, beating out Jackson's 24 wins. Swift won her first AMA in 200 for best female country artist. 

This year, Swift won artist of the year, best pop/rock female artist, best pop/rock album for "Lover," adult contemporary artist, and best video for "You Need to Calm Down." The singer also accepted an honor of artist of the decade. 

Carole King presented the artist of the decade award to Swift, which the recipient found fitting. The singer mentioned during her acceptance speech how much King has inspired her."When I fell in love with music it was right around the time I realized how marvelous it was that an artist could transcend so many different phases and changes in people's lives," she said. "So, you taught me that that's a possibility." 

Swift took to the stage to celebrate her 10 years of accomplishment by performing a medley of her biggest hits, including "Love Story," "Black Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble," as well as "Lover" and "The Man" off her most recent album. She also performed "Shake It Off" with Hasley and Camilla Cabello. 

Shania Twain also paid tribute to Swift, performing "Shake It Off" during the awards show. Twain sang a snippet of the song acoustically before diving deep into her own medley of hits. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music American Music Awards United States Award Shows Philadelphia Berks County Taylor Swift

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Carson Wentz expected to be fine, Lane Johnson nearing return
139_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Business

Wells Fargo Center ditches Pepsi, signs official beverage deal with Coca-Cola
5_Wells_Fargo_Center_5_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Prevention

CDC issues E. coli outbreak warning for romaine lettuce
romaine-lettuce-recall-pexels

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Seahawks game
Carson-Wentz-Fumble_112419_usat

Music

Tierra Whack gets cameo in Alicia Keys music video 'Time Machine'
Alicia Keys Tierra Whack

Holiday

Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia
Carroll - Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved