Jazmine Sullivan nominated for six BET Soul Train Awards

Philly R&B fans will be pleased to hear that the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards are back on Sunday, with a star-studded slew of performances and presenters.

Philly's Jazmine Sullivan sports the second highest number of nominations, with six total including Album of the Year for "Heaux Tales", Songwriter Award, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of The Year, Video of the Year for single "Pick Up Your Feelings", and Best Collaboration for "Girl Like Me" featuring H.E.R., who received eight nominations.

Philly native R&B singer Musiq Soulchild will also make an appearance on Sunday's show, where he will perform in the show's annual Soul Cypher alongside D-Nice, Elle Varner, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, and Tone Stith.





