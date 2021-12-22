Arrests made in Jenkintown road rage assault that left woman unconscious

Authorities in Jenkintown have arrested two individuals who allegedly assaulted a woman in a road rage incident earlier this month on York Road, police said.

The two suspects, both from Philadelphia, were taken into custody after police received tips in response to a disturbing video that showed the Dec. 16 incident unfold near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads. Authorities did not immediately identify the male and female suspects on Wednesday morning.

Video of the incident showed the two suspects punching and kicking a 23-year-old woman outside of her vehicle until she lost consciousness. At one point, the suspects dragged the victim to the ground.

The attackers drove off in a Ford pickup truck that was later found without a license plate.

The assault was filmed by one onlooker shortly after 10 a.m. while other witnesses called 911 for help. The victim was treated for injuries at Jefferson Abington Hospital and later released.

The attack appeared to stem from a traffic dispute on Old York Road and escalated after the two vehicles pulled off to the side of the roadway, investigators said.

Jenkintown police are expected to release additional information at a later time.