More News:

December 22, 2021

Arrests made in Jenkintown road rage assault that left woman unconscious

Video from the scene showed two people attacking the victim along the side of York Road

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Jenkintown Road Rage Assault Jenkintown Police Department/Facebook

Two suspects attacked a woman in a road rage incident along York Road in Jenkintown on Dec. 16, 2021. Authorities say the suspects, both from Philadelphia, have been arrested after video of the incident generated tips.

Authorities in Jenkintown have arrested two individuals who allegedly assaulted a woman in a road rage incident earlier this month on York Road, police said.

The two suspects, both from Philadelphia, were taken into custody after police received tips in response to a disturbing video that showed the Dec. 16 incident unfold near the intersection of Old York and Rydal roads. Authorities did not immediately identify the male and female suspects on Wednesday morning.

Video of the incident showed the two suspects punching and kicking a 23-year-old woman outside of her vehicle until she lost consciousness. At one point, the suspects dragged the victim to the ground.

The attackers drove off in a Ford pickup truck that was later found without a license plate.

The assault was filmed by one onlooker shortly after 10 a.m. while other witnesses called 911 for help. The victim was treated for injuries at Jefferson Abington Hospital and later released.

The attack appeared to stem from a traffic dispute on Old York Road and escalated after the two vehicles pulled off to the side of the roadway, investigators said.

Jenkintown police are expected to release additional information at a later time.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Jenkintown Road Rage

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-celebrates_122221_usat

Sponsored

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Politics

Fauci: FOX News host Jesse Watters 'should be fired' for urging young conservatives to 'ambush' him
Fauci Watters Fox News

Mental Health

Persistent anxiety as a child may lead to psychosis as a young adult, new research shows
Childhood Anxiety Treatment

Podcasts

Mike Golic recounts the time the Buddy Ryan-era Eagles almost got into a naked brawl during training camp
Mike Golic Eagles

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved