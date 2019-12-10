More News:

Police officer killed, three others shot in Jersey City ambush

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A police officer was fatally shot during an ambush in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019. Two other officers and a civilian were injured in the incident.

One police officer was killed and at least three other people were injured Tuesday in an ongoing active shooter situation in Jersey City, law enforcement officials said.

The incident began to unfold in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bayview Avenue, where the police officer, who was shot, approached suspects as part of a homicide investigation, according to NBC News.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the officer's death in a statement on Twitter. The unidentified officer was reportedly a married father of five.

The two other injured police officers and civilian are expected to survive, according to NBC4 in New York. 

After the initial shooting, multiple suspects took control of a local bodega, where they have remained amid intermittent gunfire.

SWAT officers from Jersey City were joined by the FBI, ATF and New Jersey State Police at the scene.

As a precaution, all schools in Jersey City were put on lockdown and area campuses were given the order to shelter in place.

Officials told NBC4 that at least one suspect was holed up in the bodega with a long gun. A second suspect who was with him initially may have attempted to escape the shop. Both are believed to have been injured.

Four other people were also thought to be inside the bodega, though it's unknown if they are considered victims or suspects.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement on the shootings Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Times is providing frequent updates as this situation in Jersey City develops. Also, watch below for video coverage of the shootings.

