Jersey Shore biking ratings

During the dead period of the NFL calendar, I was seeking a summer hobby, and decided that biking along as many New Jersey shore towns as I could get to would be a fun way to (a) get some exercise, (b) see some stuff, (c) try some new restaurants, and (d) provide me with some content. If you'd prefer I stick to the Eagles, well, sorry. 🤷‍♂️

Please note that as I add to this post throughout the summer, I'll have the most recent shore town reviews at the top.



First, the route and the stats:

• Time: 2:05:09

• Distance: 20.17 miles (total, up and back)

• Total calories: 898

• Active calories: 631

• Average speed: 9.6 MPH 🐌

• Any biking partners? Yes, Kristin Roach.



We started in Longport, bright and early, and found parking at the southern tip of the island. I imagine these spots fill up quickly and are hard to get, but we were lucky.

See the jetty that goes out into the water on the bottom left side of that picture☝️? I walked all the way out basically as far as I could go, and almost ate it on an extremely slippery rock, so, you know, be careful if you're an idiot like me. But there's a little beach area just past this big, decorative lifeguard boat to either fuel up before the ride or wind down after it.

Longport has a nice, sizeable bike lane on Atlantic Ave., which continues when you head north into Margate, an underrated shore town, in my opinion. In Margate you will of course come across Lucy the Elephant.

You might ask, "Wtf is that?" Well, here you go.

The ride from Longport to the start of the Margate/Ventnor/AC boardwalk is only about 3 miles to Martindale Ave., the first possible street you can turn onto to reach the boardwalk. We did indeed turn onto Martindale and rode the boardwalk the rest of the way.

In Ventnor you'll reach the Ventnor Fishing Pier.

It was indeed a pier, and people were fishing. If you look down the pier in the picture above you can squint and see a gate. That gate is situated about halfway down the pier. If you want to go through the gate and all the way down to the end of the pier, you have to pay, because, uh... 🤷‍♂️. That's dumb, IMO. The gate is ugly, and lame. (If you're a Ventnor resident and have a good reason why that gate is there, I'm not interested in hearing it, thank you in advance.)

Heading into Atlantic City, there's a lot to look at, whether it's weirder areas, like the famed Psychic Reading District...

Or the parts where there are casinos on the left and the Steel Pier on the right...

Atlantic City has a reputation for being this gritty, run down, ugly town, and that is certainly deserved, but I have to say that it was kinda pretty along the boardwalk early in the morning on a bike, particularly on the north end by the jetties...

And views like this were kinda cool...

After we rode back all the way back to the car in Longport, we went to Ventura's in Margate, which has beach views. I had a bushwacker and a burger, both delicious.

Gripes:

• We were on the boardwalk for like 12 miles, I'd say. Something like that. After a while, you will eventually feel constant rattling of the tires on the boardwalk wood on your hands. They'll get sore. Man, I sound like a baby.

• On the drive off of the island, Waze took us a different way than the way we came in, and we came across this...

WTF is that?!?!? We have to pay to leave? And there's no EZ Pass?!? What is this, 1982? G. T. Capital F. O. H. We only had to wait for a a half dozen or so cars, but what is it like there on a Saturday in July? It has to be just awful, right? And it's $2.25? Lol. Like, it can't just be a round number? (Again, if you're a resident of this area and have what you believe is a good reason for that toll to exist, I'm not interested in hearing it.)

Grade

Longport, Margate, and Ventnor are all super nice towns, and as noted above, there's a lot to look at riding along on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Bathrooms are plentiful, you barely have to deal with any cars at all, and you can very easily hop off the path at almost any time and quickly find food or drinks.

Good times were had by all, and I give this ride an enthusiastic 9/10 bikies.

🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲 🚲