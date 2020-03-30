More News:

March 30, 2020

Stay away from our Jersey Shore towns during pandemic, Cape May County mayors say

Leaders in Wildwoods, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle, Ocean City and elsewhere want to stop beach rentals and keep shore house owners away

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus Government
jersey shore rental coronavirus Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

In Cape May County, the mayors of each town want a halt to short term rentals and for shore house to stay at their primary residences until New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy removes social-distancing guidelines.

Short-term shore rentals in Cape May County need to be halted for as long as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's coronavirus social-distancing guidelines are in place, the mayors of all the county's municipalities agreed on Monday.

The same goes for shore house owners. They need to stay at their primary residences until the pandemic is under control, "in an abundance of caution and concern for everyone's safety and well-being." the mayors collectively said.

"First, we are strongly urging the elimination of all short-term rentals for the duration of the Governor's executive orders, which continue indefinitely until rescinded," the 16 Cape May County mayors said in a joint statement. "This appeal is made to all realtors, online rental platforms, and individuals. Hotels and motels are considered to be essential services and we ask that they rent only to individuals who are performing essential functions per the Governor's executive orders, not to traditional tourists."

The mayors represent the municipalities of Avalon, Cape May Point, Cape May, Dennis Township, Lower Township, Middle Township ,North Wildwood ,Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, West Cape May, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood, Woodbine.

Murphy signed an executive order on March 21 urging state residents to stay at home to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The order also mandated that all non-essential businesses close and banned gatherings of all sizes.

The governor already has urged people who own second homes at the Jersey Shore to stay at their primary residences during his stay-at-home order. An influx of people would strain the local infrastructure, particularly the health care system.

Early on in the pandemic, the Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton was the first to tell would-be beachgoers to stay away as the virus spread. Thornton noted that the additional people in the county would stress grocery stores and the county health system. The mayors agreed.

"Coastal mayors have been forced to make difficult and unpopular decisions, including closing playgrounds and outdoor recreational facilities; some towns have been forced to close beaches and boardwalks, and others may follow suit, simply because social distancing guidance has been ignored," mayors' statement said, "We recognize that individuals love to visit the coastal region, and want to visit their second homes for a change of scenery. That travel is contrary to the executive orders enacted by the Governor, and contrary to the guidance from health officials to stay at home as much as possible."

Ocean City closed its boardwalk and beaches last week. Sea Isle City has also halted all short-term rentals offerings by online marketplaces until further notice and suspended all short-term rentals in the town through April.

Further north, Seaside Heights, Ocean County, has shut down its beach and non-essential business on its boardwalk, and both Point Pleasant, Ocean County, and Spring Lake, Monmouth County, have closed their boardwalks.

Beach access currently is allowed in certain locations in Spring Lake and Point Pleasant, but Point Pleasant is considering stopping rentals this summer. 

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control issued a Domestic Travel Advisory for New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. It recommends residents of those states "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately." The travel notice does not apply to workers and employees of essential business .

The Cape May County Freeholders, led by Thornton, on Monday said the board supports the positions outlined by the county's mayors. 

"County leadership applauds our municipal leaders for taking a proactive approach as we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19", Thornton said. "We are very supportive of this practical and reasonable approach to coping with pandemic and urge everyone to follow the directives coming from the Office of the Governor and health officials."

New Jersey has 16,636 confirmed coronavirus cases, the second-most of any state, and 198 deaths as a result of the virus as of Monday afternoon. Of those cases, 520 are in South Jersey. Cape May County has nine COVID-19 patients, compared to 200 in Camden County and 178 Burlington County.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Coronavirus Government Cape May County Stone Harbor Wildwood Crest Ocean City Cape May Avalon Cape May Point Wildwood COVID-19 New Jersey Travel North Wildwood Sea Isle City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' team needs, after free agency
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

SEPTA

SEPTA suspends overnight service on Broad Street, Market-Frankford lines to combat coronavirus
SEPTA overnight service market-frankford broad street lines

Prevention

What cancer patients should know about COVID-19
Cancer Treatment Coronavirus COVID-19

Sixers

Mailbag: Sixers ownership, Allen Iverson running mates, Pokemon starters and much more
Iverson XFL

Entertainment

Delco woman performs song about coronavirus to tune from 'The Little Mermaid'
Coronavirus song set to tune of Part Of Your World from Little Mermaid

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved