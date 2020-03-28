Mortgage grace period, eviction moratorium in place for New Jersey residents due to coronavirus

March 28, 2020
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced housing protections, including a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and a 60-day eviction moratorium for residents of the state, in Saturday's daily coronavirus press briefing.
Those with mortgages to pay in New Jersey can hold off on doing so for 90 days without penalty, the governor announced in a new measure meant to help ease financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
For renters, Murphy restated his prior eviction moratorium, postponing evictions for 60 days.
"To any renter facing eviction, under my executive order, your landlord can not kick you out during the period," said Murphy to residents of New Jersey.
Murphy also said that he is working with utility companies to place a hold on service shutoffs, so that no residents will experience a shutoff as a result of not being able to pay your bills. Most companies have agreed to the shutoffs, but Murphy is still waiting on others to agree.
"With very few exceptions, we have received their cooperation," said Murphy. "To the holdouts that have not yet responded, you can expect a phone call from us, perhaps from me..I can assure you that it will not be a pleasant conversation."
As of Saturday, there are more than 11,200 people in New Jersey who have tested positive for coronavirus, and 140 deaths in the state.
