Mortgage grace period, eviction moratorium in place for New Jersey residents due to coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced housing protections, including a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and a 60-day eviction moratorium for residents of the state, in Saturday's daily coronavirus press briefing.

Those with mortgages to pay in New Jersey can hold off on doing so for 90 days without penalty, the governor announced in a new measure meant to help ease financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"To every landlord, I cannot stress this enough, now is the time to show some compassion and to work with your renters to ensure that they stay safe and in their homes," said Gov. Murphy in the briefing. "You can not evict anyone at this time...If you do, we will not take it lightly and we will make an example out of you."