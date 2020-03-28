More News:

March 28, 2020

Mortgage grace period, eviction moratorium in place for New Jersey residents due to coronavirus

Gov. Phil Murphy addressed housing protections for state residents in Saturday's daily coronavirus briefing

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
There will be a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for "borrowers who are economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak," and continued enforcement of a 60-day moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state of New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced housing protections, including a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments and a 60-day eviction moratorium for residents of the state, in Saturday's daily coronavirus press briefing. 

Those with mortgages to pay in New Jersey can hold off on doing so for 90 days without penalty, the governor announced in a new measure meant to help ease financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. 

"To every landlord, I cannot stress this enough, now is the time to show some compassion and to work with your renters to ensure that they stay safe and in their homes," said Gov. Murphy in the briefing. "You can not evict anyone at this time...If you do, we will not take it lightly and we will make an example out of you."

For renters, Murphy restated his prior eviction moratorium, postponing evictions for 60 days. 

"To any renter facing eviction, under my executive order, your landlord can not kick you out during the period," said Murphy to residents of New Jersey.

Murphy also said that he is working with utility companies to place a hold on service shutoffs, so that no residents will experience a shutoff as a result of not being able to pay your bills. Most companies have agreed to the shutoffs, but Murphy is still waiting on others to agree. 

"With very few exceptions, we have received their cooperation," said Murphy. "To the holdouts that have not yet responded, you can expect a phone call from us, perhaps from me..I can assure you that it will not be a pleasant conversation." 

As of Saturday, there are more than 11,200 people in New Jersey who have tested positive for coronavirus, and 140 deaths in the state.

