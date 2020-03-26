More News:

March 26, 2020

New Jersey to provide additional support to businesses, workers impacted by coronavirus

At least 3,000 businesses are expected to be assisted, Gov. Murphy says

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Businesses Coronavirus
New Jersey business programs coronavirus Mike Pertucci/via Unsplash

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority has approved several programs designed to benefit businesses and workers impacted by the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

A number of programs geared toward supporting New Jersey businesses and workers directly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak have been approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

An initial rollout of $75 million in financial support will help 3,000 to 5,000 small and midsize businesses that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy said. This includes businesses that have had to close their doors or slash their hours due to the state's social distancing guidelines. 

The funding is being provided from both the state and private sector. 

The support could grow to more than $100 million if additional resources from the private sector, as well as at the federal and state levels, become available. 

Among the programs approved: A grant program for small businesses, a zero-interest loan program for midsize companies, additional support for private-sector leaders, increased funding for entrepreneurs, and resources for providing more technical support and marketplace info.

The goal is for these programs to assist businesses and workers as quickly as possible, Murphy said.

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in New Jersey has sent us into uncharted territory, and the economic impacts will be significant and far-reaching, especially on Main Street,” Murphy said in a statement. “The scope and scale of this new challenge requires immediate action to support New Jersey workers and businesses. 

"The new NJEDA programs announced today are a critical step that will mitigate the economic impacts of this unprecedented challenge and help workers and businesses to weather the storm and come out stronger when things return to normal.”


Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses to close on Saturday. 

Grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, medical marijuana dispensaries, gas stations, automobile repair shops, convenience stores, banks and financial institutions, hardware repair stores, laundromats, printing stores, pet stores, stores with children's supplies, mail and delivery stores, restaurants, bars and liquor stores providing takeout services have all been deemed essential businesses by the state.

As non-essential businesses have been forced to close down in order to mitigate the spread of the virus across the state, many workers have either lost their jobs or seen their hours cut. As a result, New Jersey saw 155,000 residents apply for unemployment compensation this past week, which was 16 times more than the week before, Murphy said.

New Jersey now has 6,876 confirmed coronavirus cases of coronavirus, including 81 deaths. Only New York has more. 

South Jersey has 194 positive cases of the virus. Camden County has 73 cases, Burlington County has 64 cases, Gloucester County has 33 cases, Atlantic County has 10 cases, Cape May County has six cases, Cumberland County has four cases, and Salem County has two cases.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Businesses Coronavirus New Jersey COVID-19 Phil Murphy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Decoding Howie Roseman's comments about the Eagles' secondary
032620MalcolmJenkins

Government

New Jersey to crackdown on violators of coronavirus stay-at-home mandate
new jersey stay at home mass gatherings ban coronavirus

Illness

Loss of sense of smell might also be a COVID-19 symptom
COVID-19 smell tastes symptom

Eagles

Your yearly 'Will the Eagles have Kelly green jerseys soon' update
032620KevinKolb

HBO

March streaming madness: Vote on our bracket for the best show (Round 1 — HBO)
64 hbo.jpg

Entertainment

Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids
Harry Potter

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved