Jimmy John's in Philly offering $1 late night sandwiches on Friday

When the time comes for your second dinner Friday night into the wee hours of Saturday morning, Jimmy John's in University City will have you covered.

In recognition of customer appreciation night, the shop will offer $1 sandwiches between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The company put out a statement thanking the community at the University of Pennsylvania, but you needn't be Ivy League material to get your dollar sandwich.

“We have received tremendous support from the students, faculty and staff at the University of Pennsylvania over the years,” owner Kevin Wareing wrote. “We want to thank our customers by offering fresh and fast sandwiches on Friday night for just one dollar.”

Customers can choose from any Classic sandwich 1-6 and JJBLT on the menu.

The deal is limited to one per person and is only available in-store at 3925 Walnut Street.

If you want to mull this over, you can go Jimmy John's website and check out the sandwich options.