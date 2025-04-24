Jimmy Kempski's full first-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Over the last four months, we have published five "Eagles-only" seven-round mock drafts (our most recent one yesterday). For the first (and final) time, here is our one and only full first-round NFL mock draft.

1) Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami: Ward is the clear best quarterback in this draft, and, well, you either have a quarterback or you don't, and if you don't you have no chance. It just sucks for the Titans that this quarterback class isn't better.

2) Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: If the Browns let Hunter play on both sides of the ball, it's almost like drafting two elite prospects in one shot.

3) Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State: The Giants do the right thing for a change, taking an uber-talented edge rusher over a quarterback in Shedeur Sanders who probably would've been QB7 in the 2024 draft.

4) Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU: When attending joint practices in Foxboro a year ago, I was blown away by how bad the Pats' offensive line was. The Eagles beat up on them way worse than they beat up on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Pats absolutely must get their O-line fixed if the talented Drake Maye is going to have any chance of success. (Personally, I'd take Armond Membou here over Campbell, but the buzz is that this is where Campbell will land.

5) Jaguars: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Jaguars: I like Jeanty, but he's not the prospect, that, saaayyy, Saquon Barkley was in 2018. Taking him at fifth overall isn't smart from a positional importance standpoint, but the overwhelming buzz is that he's the Jags' guy.

6) Raiders: Armond Membou, OT, Missouri: The first five picks of the draft feel very consensus. This is the first pick where it gets interesting, mainly because the Raiders are so unpredictable. Membou could be a plug-and-play RT, and the Raiders could move second-year pro DJ Glaze to RG. That would give them a pretty good, young O-line to build around.

7) Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Warren was an absolute beast for Penn State in 2024, and the Jets have nothing at tight end.

8) Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE/LB, Georgia: Spoiler: The Panthers had an atrocious defense in 2024, so they're going to take a defensive player. The Panthers spent a lot of money on the interior of their D-line in free agency, so they'll turn their attention to the edge in the draft.

9) Saints: Mason Graham, iDL, Michigan: This is still far too early for Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, so the Saints will take one of the many D-line options here, whether that's Graham, Georgia's Mykel Williams, or Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart. Graham feels like a guy who can learn from Cameron Jordan for a year and be the Saints' next really good iDL.

10) Bears: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: The Bears have a 15-36 record during the Ryan Poles era. He needs wins. Meanwhile, new head coach Ben Johnson was successful in Detroit partly because he had good running backs. Hampton may not be the best decision long-term, but he'll improve the team immediately, which helps Poles, while Johnson gets a great running back prospect to carry the load. (Also, the Bears need to take some pressure off of Caleb Williams, and Hampton helps achieve that end as well.)

11) 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia: Williams is a big, powerful badass edge rusher who can help a 49ers defense that lost its identity in 2024.

12) Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: The Cowboys' offense has to be more than just Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. With Jeanty and Hampton gone, they add a receiver who runs a 4.29 40.

13) Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas: With the retirement of Terron Armstead, the Dolphins will be forced into reaching for an OT.



14) Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan: Trivia: Who led Colts tight ends in receiving in 2024? (Jeopardy music playing)... It was Kylen Granson, who caught 14 passes for 182 yards and 0 TDs 😱. I don't love the idea of taking a tight end this early when it's such a loaded tight end draft, but I could see the Colts double-dipping there this year.

15) Falcons Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama: This team doesn't care much about positional importance, so this feels like a spot where Campbell — a talented off-ball LB — comes off the board.

16) Cardinals: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State: Simmons is thought of as the most talented offensive tackle in this draft, but he won't go before Campbell, Membou, and maybe Banks because he tore a patellar tendon last season. The Cardinals could really use an OT to pair long-term with Paris Johnson, and this is probably the last chance the Cardinals could have to find a legitimate upgrade at tackle in this draft. Get the OT in Round 1, even if injured, and worry about defensive needs later.

17) Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall: Green led the nation with 17 sacks in 2024, and would help soften the blow of losing Trey Hendrickson, who has requested to be traded. Green could also fall further than expected due to character concerns.

18) Seahawks: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: One of Seattle's projected starting cornerbacks is Josh Jobe, so a corner could be in play here, but the Seahawks could also use another wide receiver to play alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and McMillan would be good value at 18.

19) Buccaneers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College: The Bucs are a "build in the trenches" team, having taken linemen with their first pick in each of the last five drafts. They're light on EDGE depth, and Haason Reddick (soon to be 31) is a projected starter.

20) Broncos: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: Drafting running backs is cool again, apparently. Thank Saquon Barkley's 2024 season for that, I guess. Henderson is explosive and a fantastic pass protector who can start immediate for Sean Payton.

21) Eagles (trade with Steelers): Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss: I've been told by multiple people that Nolan is a player the Eagles covet. If he makes it into the 20's, I could see them trading up for him. (Disclaimer: Draft info always has been and will continue to be unreliable, so take that for what it's worth.)

Let's say the cost to move up from 32 to 21 is something like the Eagles' 3 this year, and their 3 in 2026.

22) Chargers: Kenneth Grant, iDL, Michigan: The Chargers badly need iDL help and would be the team the Eagles need to jump for Nolen should he slide into the 20's. In this scenario, the Chargers settle for one of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan guys.

23) Packers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas: The Packers' need for better corners was obvious when studying their roster in advance of their Wild Card Round matchup against the Eagles last season. Barron is one of my favorite prospects in this class, and should be able to play well immediately. He likely won't help much against the tush push, though.

24) Giants (via trade with Vikings): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: The Giants try to have their cake and eat it, too. They make the correct pick at No. 3 overall by taking Carter, but then make the job saving Hail Mary trade up into the first round and select Dart, who Brian Daboll reportedly likes.

25) Texans: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State: The tough, versatile Zabel would be a perfect fit for a bad Houston O-line that has needs everywhere. I could also see the Texans trading up for Zabel or another offensive lineman to make sure they get one.

26) Rams: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky: Both of the Rams' starting outside corners — Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams — are on the wrong side of 30.

27) Ravens: Derrick Harmon, iDL, Oregon: Harmon is quick, powerful, stout, and has good awareness when playing the run. He just feels like a Raven.

28) Lions: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama: The Lions' identity is their offensive line, and they want to be a running team. Booker is a plug-and-play starter at RG.

29) Commanders: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M: The Commanders signed Javon Kinlaw to a three-year deal worth $45 million, so they're not averse to spending significant resources on players who look imposing but don't have good production.

30) Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: Egbuka plays inside and outside, he is a savvy route runner, and his traits should translate to the next level. The Bills need better receivers for Josh Allen.

31) Chiefs: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State: You all saw the Super Bowl, right? Andy is going to draft an offensive lineman. Plug-and-play LG.

32) Steelers (trade with Eagles): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: Much like they did in 2022 when they selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick, the QB-needy Steelers take the falling quarterback in a weak QB class.

