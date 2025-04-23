Final Eagles-only 2025 seven-round mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is now just a day away, so let's go ahead and put out our final Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the season. As a reminder, the Eagles currently have eight draft picks this year, with four in the fifth round.

Round 1, pick 32: Walter Nolen, iDL, Ole Miss (6'4, 296)



If we're just looking at Nolen's talent, he really shouldn't be available at pick 32. He is gifted with an extremely enticing blend of power and quickness, and while his production was disappointing early in his college career, it improved throughout and he was a disruptive force in 2024. He has exciting traits and high upside, and he was once the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation. As Howie Roseman would say, he has tools in his body.

Because he has always been a big name, Nolen has always attracted attention from opposing offensive lines. In Philly, he'd have the benefit of getting favorable matchups playing next to Jalen Carter. That would be a pretty nasty duo on the interior of the Eagles' D-line.

Of course, the only way Nolen is going to fall to the Eagles at 32 is if other teams are scared away by ambiguous character concerns that surround him. So, we'll see. The Eagles did have Nolen in for a pre-draft visit, and if they're comfortable enough with who he is as a person they could also trade up for him.

Round 2, pick 64: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M (6'3, 257)

Wait, Scourton isn't going to be available at pick 64, right? Maybe. 🤷‍♂️

He's Daniel Jeremiah's 10th ranked edge rusher. Dane Brugler has him 12th. Mel Kiper has him 11th. If we're including interior defensive linemen, then Scourton is DL15 for Jeremiah and DL 18 for Brugler and Kiper.

Are 18 defensive linemen going to get selected in the first two rounds? My guess is no.

If Scourton does indeed fall to pick 64, he'd be a steal, and a great fit for the Eagles. He is an agile player with some effective pass rush moves, notably his inside and outside spins. He is also a tough defender against the run, with the motor and hustle to chase down runs from the backside. He makes some sense as a successor to Brandon Graham who would primarily play on the edge but has some iDL versatility on obvious passing downs.

Scourton is also the second-youngest player in this draft class, per Dane Brugler:

The Eagles tend to like to draft young prospects with their early picks, and he can grow into a role slowly, playing behind Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Azeez Ojulari.

Round 3, pick 96: Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State (5'10, 191)

Parrish is a smaller corner at 5'10, but he has 4.35 speed, and some inside/outside versatility. He had 4 INTs and 9 PBUs in 2023, so he has some ball skills. 1 INT, 7 PBUs in 2024.

He's going to have some obvious limitations in the run game and against bigger receivers because of his size, but he's a feisty player.

Parrish would give the Eagles depth both inside and outside, and can perhaps grow into a an eventual starting role if Kelee Ringo either doesn't pan out, or if he leaves in free agency in two years.

Round 4, pick 134: Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama (5'11, 196)

Moore is something of a safety / slot corner hybrid who played the "star" position in Alabama's defense. He replaced Brian Branch in that role in 2023, and is a smart, versatile, physical player:

Moore could compete for a starting job at safety, and at a minimum give the Eagles more depth at multiple spots in their defensive backfield.

Could the Eagles double-dip on defensive backs in their first four picks? While Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean should be players the Eagles can build around defensively long-term, their depth took a hit when they lost Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Isaiah Rodgers, and Avonte Maddox this offseason. So... yes.

Round 5, pick 161: Traded to the Raiders for TE Michael Mayer

Mayer was a Raiders second-round pick (35th overall) who has just 48 catches for 460 yards (9.6 YPC) and 2 TDs in his first two seasons. In 2024, he only had 21 catches for 156 yards (7.4 YPC) and 0 TDs.

Part of that was because the Raiders used the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft to select Brock Bowers, who was instantly one of the best tight ends in the NFL as a rookie, catching 112 passes for 1194 yards and 5 TDs.

Mayer is now expendable, and the Eagles will be in need of more help at tight end assuming they go through with moving on from Dallas Goedert after June 1. I watched a little of Mayer, and I like him. He fights for every inch after the catch, and he's a good blocker. Solid floor.

The Eagles need a starting-quality tight end, and the Raiders are willing to trade one. They should talk, in my opinion.

Round 5, pick 164: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State (6'8, 339)

Travis played for three years at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State. At the Combine he ran an impressive 5.14 40 and vertical jumped 35" at nearly 340 pounds. Highlight reel below. As you'll see, Iowa State put him on the move as a puller, and asked him to execute difficult reach blocks. The athleticism that he showed at the Combine translates to the field.

Travis is a monster OT with legit athleticism. Of course the Eagles are going to have interest in letting Jeff Stoutland get to work with this kind of player.

Round 5, pick 165: Dont'e Thornton, Jr., WR, Tennessee

Thornton is a burner with 4.30 speed who had a career 21.9 yards per catch in college:

Dont'e Thornton Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 (Oregon) 9 175 19.4 2 2022 (Oregon) 17 366 21.5 1 2023 (Tennessee) 13 224 17.2 1 2024 (Tennessee) 26 661 25.4 6 TOTAL 65 1426 21.9 10



As an added bonus, Thornton is 6'5, and can win contested catches down the field. As you might imagine, his highlight reel is just a bunch of long catches and runs.

When A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are healthy, the Eagles don't ask much of whoever their WR3 is. That guy is basically just getting a cardio workout while running clearouts deep down the field. He has to be dangerous enough to make big plays when those opportunities arise to keep opposing defenses honest so that Brown and Smith can eat in the intermediate areas of the field.

While Thornton had a gaudy yards per catch average, he also only had 65 career catches. He is a low-volume, big-play guy, which for the Eagles' purposes makes him a good fit.

Round 5, pick 168: Joshua Gray, iOL, Oregon State (6'5, 299)

Gray is a guard-tackle versatile lineman who has been a starter for Oregon State since 2020 (56 total starts, a team record). He played his first four seasons at LT, but asked to move inside, where he knew he'd be a better fit in the pros. He played LG in 2024, and also worked at center in practice.

Here he is catching a lateral for a TD:

The Eagles are always on the lookout for versatile offensive linemen, and Gray could be a Day 3 guy who theoretically can play all five spots.