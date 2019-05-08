When and where to see Joe Biden’s first 2020 campaign rally in Philadelphia

Presidential candidate and Pennsylvania native Joe Biden is coming to Philadelphia on May 18, his campaign announced Wednesday, a little more than three weeks after he announced his candidacy.

Biden and his family will speak at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning around 1 p.m. that Saturday, and the event opens its "doors" at 11 a.m., according to an event listing on Biden’s website.

It’s Biden’s first public campaign stop in Philadelphia since joining the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but not his first visit: He held a campaign fundraiser in the city on April 25 with Comcast executive David L. Cohen:

A Biden event on the Parkway had been rumored for more than a week before the former Vice President actually launched his campaign, though the initial idea was for a “cute” event at the Art Museum’s Rocky Steps.

The first weeks of Biden’s campaign have placed an outsized emphasis on Pennsylvania, a state which played a key role in President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. Biden’s announcement video prominently featured his hometown of Scranton, and he will now hit both major metro areas in the state within the first month of announcing his candidacy.

Biden held a campaign rally on the other side of the state in Pittsburgh in late April, where he called Trump "the only president who has decided not to represent the entire country."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.