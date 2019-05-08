More News:

May 08, 2019

When and where to see Joe Biden’s first 2020 campaign rally in Philadelphia

The former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful will appear at Eakins Oval on May 18

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Election 2020
Joe Biden Kirt Dozier/USA Today Sports

Joe Biden is interviewed on the field after Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Presidential candidate and Pennsylvania native Joe Biden is coming to Philadelphia on May 18, his campaign announced Wednesday, a little more than three weeks after he announced his candidacy.

MORE: ADL wants apology from Pa. politician who took selfie with white supremacist

Biden and his family will speak at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning around 1 p.m. that Saturday, and the event opens its "doors" at 11 a.m., according to an event listing on Biden’s website.

It’s Biden’s first public campaign stop in Philadelphia since joining the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but not his first visit: He held a campaign fundraiser in the city on April 25 with Comcast executive David L. Cohen:

A Biden event on the Parkway had been rumored for more than a week before the former Vice President actually launched his campaign, though the initial idea was for a “cute” event at the Art Museum’s Rocky Steps.

MORE NEWS: Delco school drops 'God Bless America' from Pledge of Allegiance

The first weeks of Biden’s campaign have placed an outsized emphasis on Pennsylvania, a state which played a key role in President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016. Biden’s announcement video prominently featured his hometown of Scranton, and he will now hit both major metro areas in the state within the first month of announcing his candidacy.

Biden held a campaign rally on the other side of the state in Pittsburgh in late April, where he called Trump "the only president who has decided not to represent the entire country."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Election 2020 Eakins Oval Rallies Joe Biden Presidential Campaign Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved