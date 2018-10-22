More Culture:

October 22, 2018

Joel Embiid featured on GQ's first-ever digital cover

Magazine shot multimedia spread of Sixers star with a Pixel 3 smartphone

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wags his finger in reaction to his block against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

GQ magazine launched its first-ever digital cover this week, and who better to introduce something larger-than-life than the Philadelphia 76ers big man himself, Joel Embiid, who's nearly 7-feet-tall? 

It's sound logic. 

The cover was shot on Google's newest smartphone, the Pixel 3. According to some behind-the-scenes insight, the cover was photographed at a basketball court here in Philly and features not just still images, but video content and GIFs, too. 

There's some pretty neat 360-degree interactive video in the story, where you can watch Embiid making shots to the cheers of GQ staff, everyone playing around with a ball, and see him in The Process (ha) of getting his cover photo taken. GQ also made their own Embiid GIF.

The cover story – titled "Joel Embiid Is Seven Feet Tall and Rising" – is a deep dive into the star's background and personal life. He shares how things have changed on and off the court in the last few years for him and what he wants to achieve this Sixers season. 

Some highlights? Well, apparently he's dating someone, he wants to stay "in Philly for the rest of my life," we get a look at his new diet, and he says he'll be upset if he doesn't win defensive player of the year and MVP this season. You can read the whole story here.

In an advertisement for some of the magazine's future covers using the Pixel 3, it looks like Cardi B will be featured in a similar digital cover. 

