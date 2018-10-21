Amy Schumer sits out Super Bowl LIII ads in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

In an Instagram post, Amy Schumer called for more performers to support Colin Kaepernick's take-a-knee protest during the national anthem against racism and police brutality.

In her own act of solidarity, Schumer said she was declining to appear in any Super Bowl LIII commercials this year.

"Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color," Schumer posted on Instagram.

Schumer also suggested that this year's halftime performer Maroon 5 should also resign. Other celebrities like Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered their support.

Last week, Rihanna reportedly turned down the chance to play the Super Bowl halftime performance in support of Kaepernick's cause and may have inspired a celebrity boycott of the event.

