More Culture:

October 21, 2018

Laurel chef, Philly native a 'Top Chef' contestant this season

Eddie Konrad is a contestant on this season of the Bravo show

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Top Chef
Eddie Konrad Photo courtesy/Bravo TV

Edmund "Eddie" Konrad is the chef de cuisine at Laurel Restaurant in South Philly.

The newest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" will feature the Chef de Cuisine from South Philly's Laurel, Eddie Konrad.

The French-inspired restaurant on Passyunk Avenue is the product of a "Top Chef" winner Nicholas Elmi, who opened the place back in 2013. 

Konrad was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended Mercy Vocational High School where he studied culinary arts. He went on to Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island. 

With both his French and Italian training, Konrad has worked in kitchens like Philly's own Le Bec Fin and Del Posto in New York. 

The new season of the Bravo cooking show premieres Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Top Chef Philadelphia Laurel South Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 7 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
101818DakPrescott

Music

Electric Factory renamed ‘Franklin Music Hall’ after fan contest
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Public Health

City announces plan to clear Frankford Avenue, Emerald Street drug encampments
Frankford avenue towards emerald

Eagles

Week 7 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Panthers
101918_Wentz-Panthers_usat

Food & Drink

Wear your Halloween costume to happy hour at Adventure Aquarium
aquarium

Women's Health

PhillyVoice contributor pushes for more openness around miscarriage on 'Good Day' segment
katies baby pregnancy infant loss month

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.