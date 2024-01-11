More Sports:

January 11, 2024

Joel Embiid MVP eligibility tracker

Joel Embiid not only needs to play at least 65 games, he also has to continue to dominate on the court if he wants to claim a second straight NBA MVP award.

Joel-Embiid-Sixers-MVP Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid became the first Sixer to win the NBA MVP Award in 22 years in 2023. He looks poised to repeat as the winner this season.

In an effort to keep the biggest stars on the court, the NBA made it a rule that in order for a player to be eligible for end of season awards — like the MVP — that player has to participate in 65 of his team's games.

For Joel Embiid, who is absolutely dominating when on the court as he looks to nail down a second straight Michael Jordan Trophy, that might be the only thing that can stop him.

Games playedPace+/-
27/3662-3

CategoryStatNBA Rank
PPG34.61st
RPG11.84th
APG6.020th
BPG2.0 9th
FT per game11.61st
FT %.88216th
PER34.01st
Win shares5.65th


In 2022-23, when he finally won NBA MVP, Embiid played in 66 games, just barely making the threshold (which wasn't yet implemented). The year before, he played in 68 games, and finished second in voting behind Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The Sixers' superstar center can only miss eight more games of the Sixers' remaining 46 contests. His team has a real reason for wanting him to play more in the new year. They stink without him. They are 2-7 when he doesn't play, and 26-6 when he does. That .812 win rate would be the best in the entire NBA.

Embiid has battled knee injuries and other minor ailments all season. One has to wonder if he's simply being more cautious early and will fight through the pain a bit down the stretch to help the Sixers secure some kind of home court in the playoffs as well as playing for another MVP award.

We'll update this space as the season progresses.

