Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

In four contests during the week, Embiid averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.0 assists per game. The Sixers went 4-0.

Embiid's week was highlighted by a 41-point, 10-assists showing at home against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in an impressive Sixers win.

This is the 13th weekly honor given out by the NBA in 2023-24, and it is Embiid's third selection of the season.