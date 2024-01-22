Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

January 22, 2024
Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.
In four contests during the week, Embiid averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.0 assists per game. The Sixers went 4-0.
JOEL HANS EMBIID WITH THE SELF ALLEY-OOP ‼ pic.twitter.com/TvAUme6eY6— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 20, 2024
Embiid's week was highlighted by a 41-point, 10-assists showing at home against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in an impressive Sixers win.
Joel Embiid (32 PTS) comes down the lane and euro steps for the lead!— NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2024
Nuggets-Sixers | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/sScmolZzxp
This is the 13th weekly honor given out by the NBA in 2023-24, and it is Embiid's third selection of the season.