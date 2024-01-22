More Sports:

January 22, 2024

Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15- 21

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 1.22.24 Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid, who averaged nearly 40 points per game across four contests, is the Eastern Conference's Player of the Week once again.

Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 15-21, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

In four contests during the week, Embiid averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.0 assists per game. The Sixers went 4-0.

Embiid's week was highlighted by a 41-point, 10-assists showing at home against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in an impressive Sixers win.

This is the 13th weekly honor given out by the NBA in 2023-24, and it is Embiid's third selection of the season.

MORE: 5 Sixers opponents to watch for this week

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers NBA MVP Race

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Government

Norristown water main break leaves more than 300 properties without water
Norristown water main

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

'The Bachelor,' starring Montgomery County's Joey Graziadei, starts Monday; here's what to know
joey graziadei season 28 bachelor premiere

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved