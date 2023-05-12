John Kincade reveals colon cancer diagnosis, will take break from 97.5 The Fanatic show

97.5 The Fanatic morning host John Kincade will not appear on air for at least the next few weeks as he undergoes surgery for colon cancer.

The sports radio personality behind “The John Kincade Show” tweeted a video Friday morning explaining that he wasn't feeling right and visited a doctor for tests.

"It ends up that I was having internal bleeding, and so I had an endoscopy and colonoscopy scheduled," Kincade said. "And upon inspection, I found out that I had colon cancer."

Kincade will have surgery on Monday, May 15. He said he expects a "fantastic outcome." The radio host is a two-time cancer survivor who previously overcame non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and testicular cancer in the mid-1990s.

Kincade, a Temple graduate and native of Broomall, Delaware County, returned to the Philly area with his family in 2020 to take over the morning slot at 97.5 The Fanatic. Before that, Kincade had spent two decades co-hosting "Buck and Kincade" on 680 The Fan in Atlanta. He also hosted the "The John Kincade Show" on CBS Sports Radio, which was broadcast nationally on ESPN Radio for 15 years, and formerly co-hosted "The BIG Podcast with SHAQ" on PodcastOne. In the 1990s, he worked at SportsRadio 94 WIP.

At the time of Kincade's return to Philly, he told PhillyVoice that his cancer battles inspired him to bet on his career in sports radio.

“I remember I had a lot of dark thoughts then, because I couldn’t believe that this would be my life,” Kincade recalled. “I wouldn’t be a father, I wouldn’t be a husband, and I never got to be the radio guy I wanted to be. I survived, because I’m one stubborn son of a bitch and I followed through.

“I remember telling my mom, ‘If I survive, I’m just going to do radio. I’ll take any radio job I can get. I don’t care what they pay me.’ I quit my job (in sales and marketing) because I was convinced I was going to die. That’s where my mind was.”

On Friday morning, 97.5 The Fanatic tweeted its support for Kincade.

"Cancer is about to be 0-3," the station said. "We're all with you."

Kincade plans to provide updates after his surgery.

"I would tell everybody, if I could give you a little bit of advice, make sure you get a colonoscopy," Kincade said.