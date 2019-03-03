John Mulaney's best moments on last night's 'SNL'

John Mulaney's fan base probably grew by quite a few after the March 2 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

The comedian and former "SNL" writer returned to the show for his second time as host with musical guest Thomas Rhett.

The show really benefited from his signature dry comedy, starting right off the bat with his monologue, which was basically just some of his standup.

Let's go through his funniest moments of the night.

Opening monologue

Mulaney's monologue was a seven-minute standup slot of him being self-deprecating and talking about his wife and dog.

Bodega Bathroom

Pete Davidson revived his character as the guy that ordered lobster in a diner (see: "Diner Lobster") to the guy who asked to use the bathroom in a bodega. Like "Diner Lobster" it turns into a musical, where Davidson is led into a world of "zero sanitation" set to the Willy Wonka theme song.

To Have and Have Not

Mulaney joined Kate McKinnon to recreate the infamous whistling scene in "To Have and Have Not" starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bocall. But something is not quite right. Oh, and these two kiss and it's hilarious.

Chad Horror Movie

BFFs Davidson and Mulaney did a movie cut of a horror film. Mulaney plays the killer and Davidson plays the idiot Chad who doesn't realize he's about to be murdered. It ends up working out.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.