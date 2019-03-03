More News:

March 03, 2019

Ben Stiller and Bill Hader return to 'SNL' for Michael Cohen cold open

By Emily Rolen
Bill Hader and Ben Stiller joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" for the March 2 episode to play Jim Jordan and Michael Cohen in the cold open.

Are you surprised?

"Saturday Night Live" recreated the Michael Cohen testimony for its cold open during the March 2 episode and brought in two of its pinch hitters to do the job.

"SNL" alum Bill Hader and comedian Ben Stiller joined the cast as Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio and Cohen, respectively. 

Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27 to testify about his personal and professional relationship with Trump.

“I know that I was wrong,” Stiller said. “And I know it, because I got caught.”

The sketch was mostly poking fun at Jordan, who was *very* angry during his questioning time. 

“You’re right that I’m angry,” Hader screamed. “I’m angry that I have to sit here through this two-bit dirtbag flea circus. I’m so angry I couldn’t even wear a jacket today. You know something, Mr. Cohen, I’ve never even heard of you!”

"Your mother has," Stiller said.

John Mulaney hosted the episode and Thomas Rhett was the musical guest.

Emily Rolen
