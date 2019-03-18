John Oliver tackles viral public shaming with help from Monica Lewinsky on 'Last Week Tonight'

John Oliver dedicated Sunday's episode of "Last Week Tonight" to the topic of public shaming, delving into the positives and negatives of viral rage an indignation – while also revisiting the Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton scandal, one of the country's most infamous public shamings.



Oliver noted there are times when public shaming can be beneficial, as with the case of Fox News host Tucker Carlson – for whom Oliver made an apt hashtag too vulgar to print here. In that case, Oliver argued the public shaming highlighted wrongdoing. The same could be said about the widespread and ongoing reaction to last week's college admission's scandal.

Such shamings can result in positive change, Oliver said, perhaps not in Carlson's case, though, as he has refused to apologize for his comments.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, there is the case of Jennifer Connell, who was dubbed by many media outlets as the "worst aunt ever" due to misleading reporting of a case of her suing her nephew over a broken wrist caused by a hug. In reality, she was suing homeowner's insurance policy so she would have money to pay for medical expenses.