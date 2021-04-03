More Health:

April 03, 2021

Johnson & Johnson still on track to deliver vaccines after having to throw out 15 million doses

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine Grid Scheduler/Public Domain via flickr.com

New Jersey=based company Johnson & Johnson said it is still on track to deliver its promised allotment of vaccines, despite having to throw out 15 million doses.

Johnson & Johnson said it will still be able to deliver on its commitment to provide 24 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this month, despite an issue at one of the company's contract manufacturers.

A batch of 15 million doses of the vaccine had to be thrown out last week after they were contaminated during production at Baltimore-based plant Emergent BioSolutions. 

That plant had not yet been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration to make the vaccine, CNN reported. None of the discarded doses were a part of this round of vaccine shipments.

Johnson & Johnson delivered 20 million more doses in March and said it is still on track to deliver 24 million more in April.

The plant said the problem affected a batch of "bulk drug substance" that is used to make the vaccine, and its quality control systems caught the problem.

Emergent CEO Bob Kramer did not confirm to CNN if the contaminated batch would impact 15 million doses.

"Importantly, the quality control systems worked as designed to detect and isolate this single batch," Emergent's statement said. "Discarding a batch of bulk drug substance, while disappointing, does occasionally happen during vaccine manufacturing, which is a complex and multi-step biological process."

Johnson & Johnson said it will still work with Emergent to get it authorized by the FDA. It's not yet clear when that could happen.

The company is working with other contract manufacturers in Indiana and Michigan, which are both working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get the vaccines ready.

The Biden administration said that the quality issue and discarded vaccines will not affect the president's ultimate goal of vaccinating everyone in the country by the end of May

The US is set to receive 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, on top of the 20 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot dose.

"So, that's enough to vaccinate 320 million people, that's the goal, enough to vaccinate everybody, in the US and that's not affected by this," Jennifer Kates, the senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention vaccine Philadelphia Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2021 free agency grades: Philadelphia Eagles edition
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Fitness

A proper recovery is an essential — but often skipped — part of a workout
Protein Shake Workout Recovery

Investigations

Philly police inspector, former detective charged in off-duty assault that occurred last summer
Smith Police Philly Assault

Eagles

The Eagles, that Russell Wilson trade rumor and the problem with anonymous executive sources
83_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Russell_Wilson_KateFrese.jpg

Amusement Parks

'Springtime in the Park' kicks off reopening of Hersheypark on Friday
hershey springtime in the park

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved