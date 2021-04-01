New Penn Nerve Center assembles interdisciplinary team to treat challenging disorders

Penn Medicine is bringing experts from multiple fields together under one roof to provide better care and treatment coordination for patients suffering from nerve disorders.

The Penn Nerve Center in West Philadelphia is now the first interdisciplinary facility in the region to treat these conditions, which could range from carpal tunnel syndrome to more debilitating spinal cord injuries, traumatic nerve injuries, nerve entrapment, nerve compression and nerve tumors.

Patients with these conditions often require care from specialists in multiple disciplines, but lack an expedient way to bridge communication among the physicians concerning patients' diagnoses and treatments.

The Penn Nerve Center will include neurosurgeons, plastic surgeons, physical therapists, orthopedists, neurologists and radiologists, among others.

"When talking about nerves and muscles, time is of utmost importance," said Dr. L. Scott Levin, chair of Penn's department of orthopedic surgery and a leading figure at the Penn Nerve Center. "If we don't diagnose and treat nerve disorders quickly, patients' use of the affected muscle can become limited. By centralizing diagnosis and treatment in one center, we can efficiently evaluate, test and treat patients, and can collaborate across specialties to offer the best plans for care."

The Penn Nerve Center, located on the seventh floor of Penn Medicine University City, 3737 Market St., also will offer patients access to research and clinical trials across departments.