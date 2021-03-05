More Health:

March 05, 2021

Newsweek ranks Penn Presbyterian, HUP among best hospitals in world

The annual list relies on medical recommendations, patient surveys and performance indicators

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia are among the best hospitals in the world, according to Newsweeks' annual rankings.

Several hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania made the cut in Newsweek's latest World's Best Hospital rankings, including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The West Philadelphia hospitals collectively landed at No. 61 globally and No. 16 in the United States.

Newsweek and partner Statista Inc. determined the world's top hospitals from 25 countries, relying on recommendations from various medical sources, results from patient surveys and key performance indicators. 

The U.S. led the countries with 350 hospitals on the annual list, but Penn Presbyterian and HUP were Pennsylvania's only hospitals to make the global list.

In the U.S. rankings, Chester County Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital — both operated by Penn Medicine — ranked Nos. 85 and 149, respectively. 

"Now more than ever, patients are looking for the best care available, and Penn Medicine is committed to exceeding their expectations and setting new standards every step of the way," said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. "As a health system, we are deeply committed to ensuring the health and wellness of those in our local community, and we are honored for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to receive this prestigious honor."

Penn Presbyterian was founded in 1871 and became formally affiliated with Penn in 1965, but maintained its independence until joining the University of Pennsylvania Health System in 1995. 

The hospital's facilities include the Pavilion for Advanced Care  and Penn Medicine's Level 1 Trauma Center, as well as the Penn Medicine University City building and the Penn Musculoskeletal Center.

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was founded in 1874 to provide a clinical environment for the university's School of Medicine.  

Below are the Pennsylvania hospitals that made Newsweek's list of the best in the United States:

16. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

55. UPMC Presbyterian & Shadyside, Pittsburgh

72. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia

77. Penn State Health - Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey

85. Chester County Hospital, West Chester

92. Reading Hospital, Reading

102. St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem

142. Doylestown Hospital

149. Lancaster General Hospital

150. Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood

253. Main Line Hospital, Paoli

256. Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College

279. Main Line Hospital - Bryn Mawr Campus

304. Geisinger Medical Center, Danville

330. St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh

Below are Newsweek's top 10 hospitals in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic - Rochester, New York

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

4. Toronto General - University Health Network

5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

6. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany

7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset, Sweden

8. Singapore General Hospital

9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois, Switzerland

10. Sheba Medical Center, Israel

The full rankings, along with scores for each hospital and more on the methodology used, can be found at Newsweek's website.

Michael Tanenbaum
