Newsweek ranks Penn Presbyterian, HUP among best hospitals in world

March 05, 2021
Several hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania made the cut in Newsweek's latest World's Best Hospital rankings, including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The West Philadelphia hospitals collectively landed at No. 61 globally and No. 16 in the United States.
Newsweek and partner Statista Inc. determined the world's top hospitals from 25 countries, relying on recommendations from various medical sources, results from patient surveys and key performance indicators.
The U.S. led the countries with 350 hospitals on the annual list, but Penn Presbyterian and HUP were Pennsylvania's only hospitals to make the global list.
In the U.S. rankings, Chester County Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital — both operated by Penn Medicine — ranked Nos. 85 and 149, respectively.
"Now more than ever, patients are looking for the best care available, and Penn Medicine is committed to exceeding their expectations and setting new standards every step of the way," said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. "As a health system, we are deeply committed to ensuring the health and wellness of those in our local community, and we are honored for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to receive this prestigious honor."
Penn Presbyterian was founded in 1871 and became formally affiliated with Penn in 1965, but maintained its independence until joining the University of Pennsylvania Health System in 1995.
The hospital's facilities include the Pavilion for Advanced Care and Penn Medicine's Level 1 Trauma Center, as well as the Penn Medicine University City building and the Penn Musculoskeletal Center.
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was founded in 1874 to provide a clinical environment for the university's School of Medicine.
Below are the Pennsylvania hospitals that made Newsweek's list of the best in the United States:
16. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
55. UPMC Presbyterian & Shadyside, Pittsburgh
72. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia
77. Penn State Health - Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey
85. Chester County Hospital, West Chester
92. Reading Hospital, Reading
102. St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem
142. Doylestown Hospital
149. Lancaster General Hospital
150. Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood
253. Main Line Hospital, Paoli
256. Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College
279. Main Line Hospital - Bryn Mawr Campus
304. Geisinger Medical Center, Danville
330. St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh
Below are Newsweek's top 10 hospitals in the world:
1. Mayo Clinic - Rochester, New York
2. Cleveland Clinic
3. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
4. Toronto General - University Health Network
5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
6. Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany
7. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset, Sweden
8. Singapore General Hospital
9. Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois, Switzerland
10. Sheba Medical Center, Israel
The full rankings, along with scores for each hospital and more on the methodology used, can be found at Newsweek's website.