June 18, 2019

Jon Stewart calls out Sen. Mitch McConnell on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

McConnell commented that the New Jersey native was 'looking for some way to take offense'

By Virginia Streva
Jon Stewart appeared on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night to discuss Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Remember the good old days when Stewart would joke and comment on "The Daily Show" about the absurdities in Congress? Well, he's baaack...kind of.

Jon Stewart returned to television Monday night to call out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'

Colbert opened the segment by discussing Stewart's emotional speech before Congress last week after lawmakers failed to show up for the hearing to fund the 9/11 first responders' compensation fund. The host showed a clip of Stewart on Fox News Sunday night discussing his concerns over McConnell passing the bill.

McConnell appeared on "Fox and Friends" that following Monday morning to discuss Stewart's comments and said he didn't know why the comedian was "so bent of shape." And, um, that didn't exactly resonate well with Stewart...who quickly popped out from under Colbert's desk to comment.

"I'm not bent of shape. I'm fine." He adds, "I'm bent out of shape for them. These are the first heroes and veterans and victims, of the great trillions of dollars 'War on Terror.' You think that would be enough to get Congress' attention, but apparently it's not."

But it, of course, doesn't end there. In another clip, McConnell discusses how lawmakers are often not at hearings because they're too busy. He then adds that Stewart was just "looking for some way to take offense."

Stewart bashfully says, "I feel stupid, this was a huge misunderstanding — I didn't realize they were busy." He then adds, rather candidly, "I didn't mean to interrupt them…with their JOBS."

Stewart then dives deep into the problems the compensation fund has faced at the hand of McConnell in the past. He even adds that the Senator could pass the lone bill "tomorrow." 

Watch Jon Stewart on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" below.

Virginia Streva
