Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pa. governor using Jewish Bible from Philly museum

Josh Shapiro will be sworn in as the 48th governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a Jewish Bible carried by a soldier from Philadelphia during the D-Day invasion.

The Bible – one of three that Shapiro will use during his swearing-in ceremony – once belonged to Herman Hershman, a World War II veteran who attended the same Montgomery County synagogue as Shapiro. It is being loaned from the collection of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Old City.

"We're so grateful that Gov.-elect Shapiro is recognizing the service of Jewish men and women to our country, and especially recognizing what I think is a relatively unknown story of hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Jewish people who served for the American armed forces during that conflict," said Josh Perelman, the museum's chief curator. "I also think it's wonderful that he is taking pride in Philadelphia, Philadelphia's Jewish community and, very publicly, his identity."

The Bible itself was published for Jewish service members by the Army in 1942 in consultation with Jewish chaplains.