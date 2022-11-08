In Pennsylvania's governor election, Doug Mastriano faces off against Josh Shapiro

Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro face off in Tuesday's election to determine the 45th governor of Pennsylvania. The race may shape the future of abortion rights, voting access, and criminal justice reform in the state, among other pressing issues.

The winner of the race will succeed Democrat Tom Wolf, who cannot run for reelection due to restrictions on term limits. He is completing his second term in office.

Election results will be be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

Mastriano, 58, a state senator and retired Army colonel, was elected to the legislature in 2019 after an unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress in 2018. He gained attention across the state in 2020 for his frequent criticisms of Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mandates and his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. He later testified to the U.S. House's Jan. 6 committee, but he did not answer questions.

Mastriano received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump prior to the primary election. He supports a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be heard, a cause he has championed as a lawmaker. He also supports eliminating mail-in voting, removing local elected officials who do not prosecute crime to his standards, and establishing constitutional carry throughout Pennsylvania, which would allow people to carry firearms without permits.

Shapiro, 49, has served as Pennsylvania's Attorney General since 2017. He has cracked down on the proliferation of ghost guns, supported a federal rule requiring background checks for purchases of gun parts, and played a role in negotiating the $1 billion Pennsylvania received from the national opioid settlement with pharmaceutical distributors.

Shapiro has vowed to veto any anti-abortion bill that comes across his desk as governor. He supports implementing automatic voter registration, same-day registration for voting, and enacting early voting across the state in order to expand access. He also plans to cut costs for families by distributing $250 gas-tax refunds for every personal vehicle registered in Pennsylvania, eliminating the state's cell phone tax, and making 275,000 more people eligible for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate system.

Shapiro served as the state representative of the 153rd District from 2005 to 2012 before serving on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners from 2012 to 2017. He was on board when Democrats took back the majority for the first time since the Civil War.