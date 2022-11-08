Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More News:

November 08, 2022

John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz square off in heated Pennsylvania race for U.S. Senate

The nation's eyes are on the high-stakes contest between the Democratic lieutenant governor and the Republican celebrity doctor

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2022 Election U.S. Senate
Election Results Fetterman Oz US Senate Anthony Behar; Sipa USA/Aimee Dilger; Sipa USA

Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are the candidates in Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate on Nov. 8, 2022. The winner will fill the seat of Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who did not seek reelection.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz face off in Tuesday's U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, and the result could decide which political party controls the Senate majority. 

In one of the nation's most high-profile races, Oz, the retired heart surgeon and TV health guru, entered the day with a slight polling advantage. 

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and former Braddock mayor, had been leading in most polls throughout the race prior to a televised debate on Oct. 25, when the lingering effects of a stroke he suffered in May renewed questions about whether he has recovered sufficiently to manage the demands of the job.

Election results will be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

The competition between the two candidates often has been vitriolic, exemplified by sparring attack ads that have attempted to paint Fetterman as sympathetic to violent criminals and Oz as a pathological liar with dubious residency in the state.

Fetterman, who previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, has presented himself as a progressive defender of working class Pennsylvanians and a champion of long-held pillars of the Democratic platform, from abortion rights to organized labor, affordable health care and safeguards against corporate profiteering. Fetterman also is an advocate for the legalization of recreational marijuana and has campaigned as a politician who can disrupt the status quo in Washington.

Oz has spent much of his campaign treading a moderate line, frequently denouncing extremism on both ends of the political spectrum. He has been critical of the direction of the U.S. economy under President Joe Biden, singling out efforts to slow inflation and create a robust energy sector as key issues for Pennsylvania voters. Oz also has targeted immigration reform as an important step to addressing violent crime and the opioid epidemic, while singling out China as a threat to the nation's self-sufficiency.

The winner of Tuesday's election will take over the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is completing his second U.S. Senate term. Heading into the election, the composition of the U.S. Senate was split evenly with 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, plus two independents who caucus with the Democrats. The tie-breaking vote for Democrats is held by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Six of the nation's tightest Senate races — in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Georgia — are likely to decide the balance of power in Congress after mid-term elections that most political observers expect will flip the House of Representatives to a Republican majority.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2022 Election U.S. Senate Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz John Fetterman Congress Politics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Chester County football coach sexually abused girl, prosectors say
Chester County Football Coach

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Adult Health

'Heart healthy' dietary supplements won't help lower cholesterol, more research shows
Dietary supplements heart health

Eagles

Who won the week in Philly sports: Jalen Hurts is only getting better as a passer
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-Houston-Texans-2022

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's production company to turn 'Black Sands' comics into movie, TV show
Kevin Hart Comics Adaptation

Family-Friendly

Learn how artists create their work at Second Saturday in Northern Liberties
Northern Liberties Art Crawl

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved