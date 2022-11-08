John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz square off in heated Pennsylvania race for U.S. Senate

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz face off in Tuesday's U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, and the result could decide which political party controls the Senate majority.

In one of the nation's most high-profile races, Oz, the retired heart surgeon and TV health guru, entered the day with a slight polling advantage.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and former Braddock mayor, had been leading in most polls throughout the race prior to a televised debate on Oct. 25, when the lingering effects of a stroke he suffered in May renewed questions about whether he has recovered sufficiently to manage the demands of the job.

Election results will be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

The competition between the two candidates often has been vitriolic, exemplified by sparring attack ads that have attempted to paint Fetterman as sympathetic to violent criminals and Oz as a pathological liar with dubious residency in the state.

Fetterman, who previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, has presented himself as a progressive defender of working class Pennsylvanians and a champion of long-held pillars of the Democratic platform, from abortion rights to organized labor, affordable health care and safeguards against corporate profiteering. Fetterman also is an advocate for the legalization of recreational marijuana and has campaigned as a politician who can disrupt the status quo in Washington.

Oz has spent much of his campaign treading a moderate line, frequently denouncing extremism on both ends of the political spectrum. He has been critical of the direction of the U.S. economy under President Joe Biden, singling out efforts to slow inflation and create a robust energy sector as key issues for Pennsylvania voters. Oz also has targeted immigration reform as an important step to addressing violent crime and the opioid epidemic, while singling out China as a threat to the nation's self-sufficiency.

The winner of Tuesday's election will take over the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is completing his second U.S. Senate term. Heading into the election, the composition of the U.S. Senate was split evenly with 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats, plus two independents who caucus with the Democrats. The tie-breaking vote for Democrats is held by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Six of the nation's tightest Senate races — in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Georgia — are likely to decide the balance of power in Congress after mid-term elections that most political observers expect will flip the House of Representatives to a Republican majority.