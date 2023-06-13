J.T. Realmuto hits cycle for Phillies for first time in 19 years

The answer to the trivia question of "who was the last Phillie to hit for the cycle" is no longer David Bell — who achieved the feat in June of 2004 (and actually had six RBI when he did it).

While you were probably asleep, the best catcher in baseball added a career night to his ledger, hitting a home run, triple, single and finally a double in a loss to the Diamondbacks Monday night. J.T. Realmuto was subdued after the game, as the bullpen game resulted in a 9-8 loss.

“Yeah, I don’t know, it kind of sucks honestly,” Realmuto said (via MLB.com). “Doing it is obviously a cool accomplishment, but the fact that we lost the game kind of dampens it a little bit.”



It was quite the interesting game, as the Phils blew a 5-0 lead and the benches cleared with the Diamondbacks' manager being thrown out of the game for arguing that Philly was intentionally trying to hit one of his players.

Realmuto went 4-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in the series opener, as the Phils look to bounce back with three more games against the NL west leaders. They'll go to Oakland for three more to complete the mini road trip before returning home next week.

Interestingly, Realmuto was among the few Phillies who had struggled of late, with most of the Phils bats coming alive during a 7-1 stretch of eight games at home.

