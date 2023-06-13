More Sports:

June 13, 2023

J.T. Realmuto hits cycle for Phillies for first time in 19 years

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
J.T.-Realmuto-Phillies-cycle_061323_USAT Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports

J.T. Realmuto hit for the cycle in Arizona.

The answer to the trivia question of "who was the last Phillie to hit for the cycle" is no longer David Bell — who achieved the feat in June of 2004 (and actually had six RBI when he did it). 

While you were probably asleep, the best catcher in baseball added a career night to his ledger, hitting a home run, triple, single and finally a double in a loss to the Diamondbacks Monday night. J.T. Realmuto was subdued after the game, as the bullpen game resulted in a 9-8 loss.

“Yeah, I don’t know, it kind of sucks honestly,” Realmuto said (via MLB.com). “Doing it is obviously a cool accomplishment, but the fact that we lost the game kind of dampens it a little bit.”


It was quite the interesting game, as the Phils blew a 5-0 lead and the benches cleared with the Diamondbacks' manager being thrown out of the game for arguing that Philly was intentionally trying to hit one of his players.

Realmuto went 4-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in the series opener, as the Phils look to bounce back with three more games against the NL west leaders. They'll go to Oakland for three more to complete the mini road trip before returning home next week.

Interestingly, Realmuto was among the few Phillies who had struggled of late, with most of the Phils bats coming alive during a 7-1 stretch of eight games at home. 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia J.T. Realmuto

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Replica cannon stolen from historic Fort Mifflin in Southwest Philadelphia
Fort Mifflin Cannon Theft

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto hits cycle for Phillies for first time in 19 years
J.T.-Realmuto-Phillies-cycle_061323_USAT

Arts & Culture

Enormous troll sculpture promoting conservation to appear in Hainesport, N.J. this month
thomas dambo sculpture.jpg

Weekend

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host weekend-long community celebration
art museum community weekend events

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved