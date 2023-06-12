Whose stock is up, whose is down as Phillies look competitive again?

It feels like it's been a long time since we wrote anything positive about the Phillies. But after a 7-1 stretch over the last eight games the good times feel like they're back, as Philly has clawed its way to being a game within .500 and in the Wildcard mix.

A stretch that includes back-to-back walk-off wins and some really effective pitching across the board has the Phillies looking like contenders again.

The Phils swept the Nationals and took two of three from the Tigers and Dodgers during their current impressive stretch of play, but will have their hands full for four games in Phoenix against the high powered Diamondbacks.

Before we head out west for a road trip that will finish in Oakland against a thankfully lowly Athletics club, let's take the temperature of some key performers from the last week.

Who's hot, and who's not right now?

Stock up

Taijuan Walker (0.00 ERA, 13 K in two starts)

Walker made two starts last week and both were light's out, as the big-ticket free agent signee is finally rounding into form as a solid mid-rotation starter for the Phils. The Phillies won both of these starts, including a 1-0 duel against the Tigers last Tuesday.

Zack Wheeler (near no-hitter this week)

Wheeler only pitched once this past week but it was a memorable outing for sure — as he no-hit the Tigers for seven innings before being yanked in the eighth. He's back to being his reliable ace-like self.

Trea Turner (.417, 2 HR this week)

Has Turner turned the corner? After the worst extended slump in his entire career, the Phillies superstar shortstop has had one of the best weeks of the year, blasting two homers and collecting 10 hits in 24 at bats.

Bryce Harper (.300 this week)

Harper has also continued to quietly perform like an MVP, with another week of hitting .300.

Kody Clemens (.353 this week)

Not only did Clemens hit really well all week long, he added a walk-off to his resume — this one to complete a sweep of the Tigers back on Thursday.

Kyle Schwarber (.385 OBP this week)

Schwarber continues to be an unusual player, but his walk-off home run against the Dodgers definitely puts his stock high. He hit only .158 last week — but he drew seven walks, the most by more than double of any Phillie. Those walks led to six runs scored.

Bryson Stott (.350 this week)

Stott was red hot to start the year but then cooled off dramatically. It looks like he's regained his hitting prowess with a double and a triple and .350 average over his last 20 at bats.

Ranger Suarez (1 ER, 8 K this week)

There's one more pitcher we want to highlight in Suarez, who was shaky after returning to the rotation from the injured list but is trending in the right direction, providing the Phillies with a valuable and reliable left-handed look from the staff.

Stock neutral

Nick Castellanos (.833 OPS this week)

The Phillies outfielder continues to show he's an MVP candidate with a solid — but not overpowering week — hitting .273 with two doubles and a homer over 22 at bats.

Stock down

J.T. Realmuto (.059 this week)

The Phillies have played so well there aren't a ton of players trending down at the moment. One of the few, however, is the BCIP, who went an ugly 1-for-11 (though he did have 2 RBI) during his time at the plate last week. He did, of course, play well as a backstop as he always does.

Brandon Marsh (.176 this week)

Marsh at one point early this season had the best OPS in baseball — that has cooled a bit. He had a week to forget, struggling to see the ball to the tune of 11 strikeouts in 17 at bats.

Aaron Nola (6 ER, 9 runs allowed this week)

Everyone saw another Nola meltdown in the Phillies only loss in their last eight games, as the former Cy Young candidate paired an impressive start early in the week with a nightmare against the Dodgers on Saturday. Nola was responsible for six of the nine runs that crossed the plate for L.A. as he struggled, again, to adjust to the pitch clock.

