May 26, 2024

Montgomery County's June Fete Fair canceled after permit applications denied

The century-old event, run by the Abington Health Foundation Women’s Board, was scheduled for the weekend of June 7 at the fairgrounds in Huntingdon Valley.

By Franki Rudnesky
june fete fair canceled Provided Image/PERT

The June Fete fair has been canceled after Upper Moreland Township denied permit applications due to 'safety and security concerns.' Above, an aerial photo shows the 41-acre June Fete fairgrounds in Huntingdon Valley.

This year's June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show in Huntingdon Valley has been canceled.

The Abington Health Foundation Women’s Board, which runs the event, said on Facebook that the event could not take place because Upper Moreland Township denied their permit applications due to "the Township’s current safety and security concerns related to numerous local events."

RELATED: June Fete fairgrounds in Montgomery County to be permanently protected from development

The AHF Women's Board said they worked with Upper Moreland Township for several months to try to mitigate potential security risks. They planned to implement safety measures like canceling evening hours, removing thrill-seeking rides, installing weapon detection screening systems at entrance gates and increasing security coverage threefold. 

"It is the Township’s position, that despite the security measures we proposed to address any concerns, the high risk of safety and security issues remains," the AHF Women's Board wrote on Facebook.

The fair, which has been taking place in Montgomery County since 1913, was scheduled for Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9. Each year, it features amusement rides, carnival games, entertainment, food and vendors. On the Saturday of the fair, there is a Horse & Pony Show involving a competition between local equestrians. All proceeds from the June Fete were supposed to benefit the Durham Fund for Nurse Wellness. Last year, the fair raised $107,000 to support Jefferson Abington Hospital, and saw more than 18,000 attendees.

The 41-acre parcel of land at 2990 Edge Hill Road in Huntingdon Valley that has hosted the fair since 1955 will soon be purchased by the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust for $4.15 million. The purchase means the fairgrounds, which have long been owned by Jefferson Abington Hospital and Abington Memorial Healthcare Corp., will be permanently spared from future development. Under the sale, the AHF Women's Board will be granted an exclusive right to use the property for the June Fete indefinitely. 

"For the past 111 years, the Women’s Board of Abington Health Foundation has worked diligently to provide this family friendly event for our community," the AHF Women's Board wrote on Facebook. "While we are incredibly disappointed that the June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show will not take place this year, we respect the Township’s decision and take the safety and security of our community extremely seriously, as this is our top priority." 

