More News:

May 22, 2024

June Fete fairgrounds in Montgomery County to be permanently protected from development

The 41-acre property has hosted the century-old event since the 1950s. It is being sold to the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust for $4.15 million.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Conservation
June Fete Fairgrounds Provided Image/PERT

An aerial photo shows the 41-acre June Fete fairgrounds in Huntingdon Valley. The land will be permanently preserved by the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust, which is purchasing the property for $4.15 million and managing it under a conservation easement.

A 41-acre parcel of land in Huntingdon Valley that has hosted the June Fete fair for decades will be permanently spared from future development.

The property at 2990 Edge Hill Road, long owned by Jefferson Abington Hospital and Abington Memorial Healthcare Corp., will be purchased by the Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust for $4.15 million. PERT began fundraising for the acquisition last year and expects to close on the transaction by the end of next month.

The June Fete, a country fair with amusement rides and carnival games, has been an attraction in Montgomery County since 1913. The event is put on by the Abington Foundation Women's Board, which will be granted an exclusive right to use the property for the June Fete indefinitely. All proceeds from the fair — held the second weekend after Memorial Day — benefit capital improvements at Jefferson Abington Hospital.

The June Fete Fairgrounds are currently zoned residential and could have been an attractive location for developers. The land is mostly flat and on high ground, protecting it from flooding. The property also doesn't have complications from prior development. PERT and the hospital agreed the land should remain as open, undeveloped green space. It will be owned outright by PERT under a conservation easement.

"It's really the best of both worlds where the Fair can continue, and the land is preserved forever," said Jill Kyle, senior vice president for regional advancement at Jefferson Health.

PERT acts as a steward for more than 850 acres of land in the Pennypack Creek watershed, primarily working to conserve and restore natural habitats.

"But this is rare opportunity to preserve a tradition, what some folks say is the longest continually running fair in the U.S., right alongside the natural systems that we need to protect," PERT executive director Chris Mendel said.

That claim to fame is made by a number of fairs around the country that predate the 20th century, including Missouri's Moniteau Country Fair and New York's Steuben County and Jefferson County fairs. But the history of the June Fete was instrumental in establishing Jefferson Abington Hospital in the early 20th century, beginning with lawn fetes and holiday bazaars that were meant to raise money for the hospital's opening in 1914. 

The original celebration, held at the Elkins Estate in Elkins Park, was called the Garden Party Fair. It offered lawn games, fresh produce and a space for people to show off their cars. The June Fete name was adopted in 1918, and the event grew in popularity with the introduction of a fashion show, pony show and horse show. Several estates in the area hosted the June Fete in subsequent years before the fairgrounds were donated in 1955 to serve as the permanent location.

PERT plans to continue fundraising after the land transaction is complete to make sure the property has resources for maintenance.

The June Fete attracts about 25,000 people annually over the course of the three-day weekend. This year, it will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Conservation Huntingdon Valley Land Fairs Montgomery County Preservation

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly Reparations Task Force holds first session to explore compensation options
Reparations Philly

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

Drinking fluoridated water during pregnancy may harm fetal brain development, study finds
Fluoride Water Pregnancy

History

Philadelphia's busy 2026 will include TED talks, new Mural Arts project
Semiquincentennial Philly

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Braves 'keeping a close eye' on former Phillies favorite
Zach-Eflin-Rays-rumors_052224_USAT

Travel

Chickie's & Pete's to cover tolls for Jersey Shore travelers on Friday
Free Toll Friday Memorial Day Weekend

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved